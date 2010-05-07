Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Global warming fears seen in obsessive compulsive disorder

by EdHannigan / May 7, 2010 11:46 PM PDT

http://www.voxy.co.nz/national/psychiatry-congress/5/47523

A recent study has found that global warming has impacted the nature of symptoms experienced by obsessive compulsive disorder patients.

Climate change related obsessions and/or compulsions were identified in 28% of patients presenting with obsessive compulsive disorder. Their obsessions included leaving taps on and wasting water, leaving lights on and wasting electricity, pets dying of thirst, leaving the stove on and wasting gas as well as obsessions that global warming had contributed to house floors cracking, pipes leaking, roof problems and white ants eating the house.

Compulsions in response to these obsessions included the checking of taps, light switches, pet water bowls and house structures.
This doesn't prove anything about global warming, but I thought it was interesting.

4 total posts
(NT) real life chicken littles
by James Denison / May 8, 2010 12:33 AM PDT
There are those that are concerned about Global Warming
by JP Bill / May 8, 2010 12:38 AM PDT

and then there are those that are concerned about those that are concerned about Global Warming.

Both groups can have OCD.

have some fun
by James Denison / May 8, 2010 12:46 AM PDT

take an obsessively clean person and toss him into a room with an obsessively dirty person and give them a bucket of mud and a water hose.

