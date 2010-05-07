Global warming fears seen in obsessive compulsive disorder

patients.
http://www.voxy.co.nz/national/psychiatry-congress/5/47523
A recent study has found that global warming has impacted the nature of symptoms experienced by obsessive compulsive disorder patients.
Climate change related obsessions and/or compulsions were identified in 28% of patients presenting with obsessive compulsive disorder. Their obsessions included leaving taps on and wasting water, leaving lights on and wasting electricity, pets dying of thirst, leaving the stove on and wasting gas as well as obsessions that global warming had contributed to house floors cracking, pipes leaking, roof problems and white ants eating the house.
Compulsions in response to these obsessions included the checking of taps, light switches, pet water bowls and house structures.
------------------------
This doesn't prove anything about global warming, but I thought it was interesting.
