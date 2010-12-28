Glitch in the AVG customer service.

Hello,
Please check our FAQ 3031
http://free.avg.com/ww-en/faq.num-3031
Thanks
Hi,
I have been using Free AVG for some considerable time. A few days ago I was required to switch it off to enable my Passport external hard drive (Western) to download its firm ware. I could not find a way to disable the Free AVG. I recall at a previous occasion I had to wipe off all traces of it for a similar purpose.
I tried to get information on this issue but there was no information forth coming.
Now I am of the view that I should buy the product and use it to enhance my security. Although I see no immediate threat, but I would like to do that anyway. However the issue of the disabling remains important:
Is there a way to disable AVG for a short period?
Is it possible in the bought version?
If both negative, how do I update my external drive firmware(the manufacturer advises such course of action)
Shall be very grateful for the help)
Shafiq?