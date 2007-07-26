Gigabit Switch v Router

Yes, if all of your computers are attached to a central Gb switch, traffic between them would be at Gb speed. A switch creates virtual paths between each port on the switch, so as long as the traffic stays on that device it will run at the higher speed. But any traffic going out (internet) would be reduced to whatever the uplink speed of your switch is to the router. But as you pointed out, your internet connection is going to be less then a standard 10/100Mb connection anyway. As a rule try to stay away from hubs however. I am not exactly sure how you planned to use it in your setup. The normal setup would be your broadband modem, which would connect directly to your router and then in your case you would connect your Gb switch the router. Unless I am missing some aspect of your network. And of course if you are using wireless, that will be reduced to the speed of the wireless connection as well.
Thinking of getting a Linksys WRT350n because it is N first and has a gigabit switch. The storage link feature would only be valued perk. This and modem would go in the office.
The central point of my home's structured wiring requires a dedicated hub/switch to connect all rooms. Netgear has an 8-port 1000mb switch for 39.99 that looks nice.
I understand I can only use Gigabit speed for sending files from computer to computer, an old 10mb hub would do fine for my cable internet.
My questioncomes with knowing that the router is what divies up my internet access and hands out ip's to each computer/device.
Could I save a few dollars by getting any old N router with a 10/100 switch, and put my gigabit switch in the basement (which all my computers are connected to), and still transfer from computer to computer (thru the switch) at gigabit speed. Or would the router be the weakest link and drop everything down to 10/100.