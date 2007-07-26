Gigabit Switch v Router

Networking & Wireless forum

by y0Lorenzo / July 26, 2007 4:48 AM PDT

Thinking of getting a Linksys WRT350n because it is N first and has a gigabit switch. The storage link feature would only be valued perk. This and modem would go in the office.

The central point of my home's structured wiring requires a dedicated hub/switch to connect all rooms. Netgear has an 8-port 1000mb switch for 39.99 that looks nice.

I understand I can only use Gigabit speed for sending files from computer to computer, an old 10mb hub would do fine for my cable internet.

My questioncomes with knowing that the router is what divies up my internet access and hands out ip's to each computer/device.

Could I save a few dollars by getting any old N router with a 10/100 switch, and put my gigabit switch in the basement (which all my computers are connected to), and still transfer from computer to computer (thru the switch) at gigabit speed. Or would the router be the weakest link and drop everything down to 10/100.

Switch
by colbox98 / July 27, 2007 1:52 AM PDT

Yes, if all of your computers are attached to a central Gb switch, traffic between them would be at Gb speed. A switch creates virtual paths between each port on the switch, so as long as the traffic stays on that device it will run at the higher speed. But any traffic going out (internet) would be reduced to whatever the uplink speed of your switch is to the router. But as you pointed out, your internet connection is going to be less then a standard 10/100Mb connection anyway. As a rule try to stay away from hubs however. I am not exactly sure how you planned to use it in your setup. The normal setup would be your broadband modem, which would connect directly to your router and then in your case you would connect your Gb switch the router. Unless I am missing some aspect of your network. And of course if you are using wireless, that will be reduced to the speed of the wireless connection as well.

Collapse -
my setup and more nonsense
by y0Lorenzo / July 27, 2007 2:36 PM PDT
In reply to: Switch

Thanks.

I maaaaaay use one of two olllllllllllllld 10/100 hubs in the Family Room/Home Theatere to connect DLINK DSM-510 and rarely thru wire the Office laptop when im in there with it, and hopefully (fingers crossed) a nintendo wii/blu-ray/hddvd which all have 10/100 ports. And again, right now i just have 1 networked device in there, sometimes 2 so a hub i dont think causes problems with duplexing or whatever it is... if I add all that heft... i'll be able to afford to get another 40dollar GB switch haha.

Right now I have an old Linksys Wireless B, antennae removed, Wireless disabled, DHCP disabled, ip address changed... which i think is simply acting as a "switch" in my basement connected to the house's cat5e structured wiring, modem and Linksys WRT54G (primary router) and all other rooms. I'm a little leary of using my old B router the way i do right now with everything disabled as a "switch" in basement OR in family room because i DO NOT want it emitting radio signals near my incoming/outgoing wires near structured wiring or home theater equipment.

Also, since i disabled everything on it and changed the ip address... i cant access its control panel web interface lol but it "works." But thats entirely a different matter.

