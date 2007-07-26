Gigabit Switch v Router

Yes, if all of your computers are attached to a central Gb switch, traffic between them would be at Gb speed. A switch creates virtual paths between each port on the switch, so as long as the traffic stays on that device it will run at the higher speed. But any traffic going out (internet) would be reduced to whatever the uplink speed of your switch is to the router. But as you pointed out, your internet connection is going to be less then a standard 10/100Mb connection anyway. As a rule try to stay away from hubs however. I am not exactly sure how you planned to use it in your setup. The normal setup would be your broadband modem, which would connect directly to your router and then in your case you would connect your Gb switch the router. Unless I am missing some aspect of your network. And of course if you are using wireless, that will be reduced to the speed of the wireless connection as well.