Getting error on web videos

by ritamcbride / November 13, 2012 10:43 PM PST

Hey guys,

I have a 13" macbook (older model) and recently upgraded my os x 10.5.8 to 10.6.3. Before I did this I started getting 'error, try later' messages when I tried to open video's on line (ie you tube). Not all the time but too often. This is what got me to upgrade to the snow leopard.

However, I am still getting the error msgs too often. Do you know what is causing this and how I can fix it? Until recently, that never happened. Other then the os x upgrade I haven't added any new programs to my mac. I do have it programmed to install new upgrades relative to my puter, so I am not aware of what has been installed.

I have minimal knowledge of puters and how to get around with them so please be very basic in your response. I can't understand an awful lot of your discussions; way above my pay grade:)

Thanks for you help,
Rita

Since we can't go technical I'll suggest you try CHROME.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 14, 2012 12:45 AM PST

It's over at this link -> http://www.google.com/mac/

It has it's own native FLASH which can have us avoid going all techy and discussing Flash.
Bob

(NT) Thanks:) I'll try it.
by ritamcbride / November 14, 2012 1:17 AM PST
