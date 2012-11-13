Getting error on web videos

Hey guys,



I have a 13" macbook (older model) and recently upgraded my os x 10.5.8 to 10.6.3. Before I did this I started getting 'error, try later' messages when I tried to open video's on line (ie you tube). Not all the time but too often. This is what got me to upgrade to the snow leopard.



However, I am still getting the error msgs too often. Do you know what is causing this and how I can fix it? Until recently, that never happened. Other then the os x upgrade I haven't added any new programs to my mac. I do have it programmed to install new upgrades relative to my puter, so I am not aware of what has been installed.



I have minimal knowledge of puters and how to get around with them so please be very basic in your response. I can't understand an awful lot of your discussions; way above my pay grade:)



Thanks for you help,

Rita