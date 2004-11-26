Getting a new PC - - is this a good deal?

Stictly for cost savings and not for stability...!
http://www.tomshardware.com/howto/20040122/
In short, move now to 450 or higher Watts to stay out of trouble.
-----> Killer item number 2!!!
"Mini tower"
Again a system killer. Most likely you find this box to choke off airflow and your components will die a slow death.
I would not build this one.
Bob
I posted this morning about upgrade vs. buy new, and I found this machine. I'm about to buy it for $425, w/o a monitor. Is this a great deal, good deal, or "run away fast" deal? This will be for a teen gamer, by the way.....
TIA,
Shelley
DO5(DDR333/AGP8X/S/L/USB2.0) Brand New Computer System
? Boxed AMD Athlon 2600XP+ 2.0GHz(333FSB) CPU 512K L2 ATC
? ASRock K7S41 400/333/266/200 MHz FSB DDR 400/333/266 Motherboard
? Integrated Video Real 256 E 3d AGP 8X Graphics 32 MB
? In-Win V500 Mini Tower Micro ATX Case w/300Watts Power Supply & USB2.0
? Integrated AC 97 5.1 Ch Digital Audio
? Integrated 10/100BaseT Network LAN
? 512 DDR PC3200 DDR 400 RAM
? 52X CDRW READ WRITE
? PCI CARD 56K V.92 FAX MODEM
? 80 GB Western Digital Hard Drive 7200 RPM