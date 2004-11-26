Computer Help forum

by littleroo / November 26, 2004 5:52 AM PST

I posted this morning about upgrade vs. buy new, and I found this machine. I'm about to buy it for $425, w/o a monitor. Is this a great deal, good deal, or "run away fast" deal? This will be for a teen gamer, by the way.....

TIA,
Shelley

DO5(DDR333/AGP8X/S/L/USB2.0) Brand New Computer System
? Boxed AMD Athlon 2600XP+ 2.0GHz(333FSB) CPU 512K L2 ATC
? ASRock K7S41 400/333/266/200 MHz FSB DDR 400/333/266 Motherboard
? Integrated Video Real 256 E 3d AGP 8X Graphics 32 MB
? In-Win V500 Mini Tower Micro ATX Case w/300Watts Power Supply & USB2.0
? Integrated AC 97 5.1 Ch Digital Audio
? Integrated 10/100BaseT Network LAN
? 512 DDR PC3200 DDR 400 RAM
? 52X CDRW READ WRITE
? PCI CARD 56K V.92 FAX MODEM
? 80 GB Western Digital Hard Drive 7200 RPM

Big clue is "300Watts Power Suppl"
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 26, 2004 6:05 AM PST

Stictly for cost savings and not for stability...!

http://www.tomshardware.com/howto/20040122/

In short, move now to 450 or higher Watts to stay out of trouble.

-----> Killer item number 2!!!

"Mini tower"

Again a system killer. Most likely you find this box to choke off airflow and your components will die a slow death.

I would not build this one.

Bob

Re: Getting a new PC - - is this a good deal?
by Yew / November 26, 2004 7:25 AM PST

If you're looking to get a gaming system, NEVER buy one with integrated graphics. Especially one with a graphics chipset I've never even heard of, and only 32MB (which is shared with that 521MB of system memory).

Bob already mentioned the motherboard and power supply, so about all that's left is saying the audio would probably not be all that enjoyable. Integrated audio rarely sounds as good as even the age old SoundBlaster 16.

They're also lying/mistaken about the CPU. The AthlonXP 2600+ with 512K of L2 cache runs at 1.91GHz (I have one, I should know). The old 2600+ (there are two) ran at 2GHz, but didn't have as much L2 cache.

This wouldn't be a bad machine for web browsing and word processing type things, but it would be woefully inadequate for any sort of gaming that's likely to appeal to a teen. Of course here's a good test. If you ask them which they'd rather play: Doom 3 or Solitaire, and they answer Solitaire, then it's not so bad afterall, but that system would never be able to handle Doom 3, no matter how much you turned down the settings.

