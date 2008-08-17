The encoding for camera video is highly proprietary and why I don't expect people to succeed. It is possible to put the video FILE onto the card for transportation to another machine but I don't expect you to be able to play the edited file on the camera (ever.)
I edited some video from my camra, with windows movie maker, and saved it as WMV, and I need to get it back onto my camera so that it will play. I have already tried a few things that worked for other people, but didnt for me. My camera is a Canon powershot A550, and the video needs to be 640x480 at 15fps AVI. I will say what I tried if it helps.