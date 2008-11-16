Cameras forum

General discussion

Germany Trip Highlights at last

by taboma / November 16, 2008 5:58 PM PST

Joe, it took a long time for me to do this. Enjoy.

(Low-Resolution) ALL ARE LINKED to Image Shack.
I hope everyone enjoys these highlights of my trip to Germany 9/23/08-10-4/08.
All photos were taken with a Canon pocket camera (SD500 Digital Elf, 7-1 Mega Pixels).
A great pocket camera while being on a travel tour and taking travel pics.
I have a Nikon G300 for serious photography. I wish Jump was with me on this tour.
Very little time to set up and take professional shots while on a fast paced tour.

I utilize Adobe Photoshop extensively to adjust all of my images.
I have used that program professionally for many years. Great software program and very expensive to purchase. Many can use your camera?s software program to correct some of your images and most of these software programs are very good.

OK. Here are my German Highlights. Enjoy.

-Kevin

BERLIN 2008 Highlights
http://img341.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinouch0989yj0.jpg
http://img88.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinleipzigmarket1042rg5.jpg
http://img232.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlin0961kg8.jpg
http://img147.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlin09811psri0.jpg
http://img340.imageshack.us/my.php?image=linderhofcastlewindmillvr5.jpg
http://img204.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwall0980lt0.jpg

BERLIN BEER TOWER
Here is an unusual site in Berlin. This fabulous structure is very, very tall and imposing.
Each window you view is a beer hall serving a different kind of brew. Start at the first floor and go to every hall. Next, go to the second floor and also to the top deck and sample all the brews as you go up.
You will be croaked if you went and drank from all the different breweries represented.
Who is up for that challenge!?? How about Joe Randolph!??
I will put my money on our Mod Joe!!!!!
What a quest.
http://img338.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinbeerhallresort101pm6.jpg
http://img171.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinbeerhallresort101rg5.jpg
http://img408.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinbeerhallresortps1vt9.jpg
http://img300.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinbeerhallresortlr1ju3.jpg

BERLIN WALL

The Russians were evil at that time. So sad to view even today.
I walked out of the Check Point Charlie Museum and I felt so sad to view all of it.

On a better note, there were original paintings there that were fabulous from various artists. All original art and paintings that were very powerful and had imposing graphic images!
I am an artist and can relate to these great images.

Still made me so sad to view the works of art while thinking about Hitler and Stalin.
Total mad men! Both of them.
I think Russia is still a problem today attacking Georgia for a potential control on George's oil reserves.
The Neo Nazi skin-heads are still present today. Pray for us all.

http://img517.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwall0984ie0.jpg
http://img204.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwall0982vq9.jpg
http://img404.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwall0983xu4.jpg
http://img185.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwall0980ou5.jpg
http://img375.imageshack.us/my.php?image=checkpointcharlie0976md8.jpg
http://img91.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwallge0980dc9.jpg

Brandenburg Gate Photos. All kinds of Photoshop manipulation here.
http://img300.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0966km1.jpg
http://img517.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0969te3.jpg
http://img234.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0970dv3.jpg
http://img217.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0971fg8.jpg
http://img217.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0972fk2.jpg
http://img510.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0974pe1.jpg
http://img151.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0975fp3.jpg
http://img510.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelrge0970jg3.jpg
http://img230.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelrge0972ts9.jpg
http://img230.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggate2pslr096bk0.jpg
http://img402.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenbergsquarelr0968de2.jpg

COLOGNE GERMANY 2008
Fabulous City and the twin Cathedral. A must visit to this imposing site.
Reconstruction is an on-going process with the sand stone exterior. Turns black with age.
http://img291.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0958ns9.jpg
http://img221.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0959rp3.jpg
http://img249.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0945colpy1.jpg
http://img511.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0950rk2.jpg
http://img259.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0954fp3.jpg
http://img444.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0955ze9.jpg
http://img444.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0956inkkt8.jpg
http://img402.imageshack.us/my.php?image=cologneshrineofthreekinlu5.jpg

Some Photos to share from the Black Forest Region of Germany.
Enjoy the Danube River from its start. Six inches deep that eventually flows through ten countries. Check out the huge waterfall! :

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Germany Trip Highlights at last
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Germany Trip Highlights at last
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Wow...
by jump1127 / November 16, 2008 11:38 PM PST

Look like you need your own facebook for storing all these pictures. I'm still trying to view your pictures. Many shots were very nice despite the limit of compact camera. I wish I were there again shooting these beautiful places with you.

I'll head to Nepal during this coming New Year's Eve. It was an honor to me last weekend, shooting for H.R.H princess Kalaya Niwattana's funeral. I was among 97 selected photographers for the event. Unfortunately, I won't be able to post the pictures regard the Royal Palace's requirements. Visit my http://yuth1127.multiply.com for the rehearsal.

Once, I have any chance, I'll review all the pictures you shot. Thanks for sharing.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Wow?
by taboma / November 17, 2008 1:44 PM PST
In reply to: Wow...

Jump. I wish you were there with me also, spectacular scenery and places to visit. I could have a slide show. I prefer not to have that.
You would have had some great photo opportunities in Germany. Short time to really set up a super shot.
Nepal should be easier for you this coming year. I loved all your photos from Nepal earlier this year.

I will visit http://yuth1127.multiply.com for the rehearsal.

All the best.

-Kevin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.