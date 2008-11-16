Germany Trip Highlights at last

Joe, it took a long time for me to do this. Enjoy.



(Low-Resolution) ALL ARE LINKED to Image Shack.

I hope everyone enjoys these highlights of my trip to Germany 9/23/08-10-4/08.

All photos were taken with a Canon pocket camera (SD500 Digital Elf, 7-1 Mega Pixels).

A great pocket camera while being on a travel tour and taking travel pics.

I have a Nikon G300 for serious photography. I wish Jump was with me on this tour.

Very little time to set up and take professional shots while on a fast paced tour.



I utilize Adobe Photoshop extensively to adjust all of my images.

I have used that program professionally for many years. Great software program and very expensive to purchase. Many can use your camera?s software program to correct some of your images and most of these software programs are very good.



OK. Here are my German Highlights. Enjoy.



-Kevin



BERLIN 2008 Highlights

http://img341.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinouch0989yj0.jpg

http://img88.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinleipzigmarket1042rg5.jpg

http://img232.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlin0961kg8.jpg

http://img147.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlin09811psri0.jpg

http://img340.imageshack.us/my.php?image=linderhofcastlewindmillvr5.jpg

http://img204.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwall0980lt0.jpg



BERLIN BEER TOWER

Here is an unusual site in Berlin. This fabulous structure is very, very tall and imposing.

Each window you view is a beer hall serving a different kind of brew. Start at the first floor and go to every hall. Next, go to the second floor and also to the top deck and sample all the brews as you go up.

You will be croaked if you went and drank from all the different breweries represented.

Who is up for that challenge!?? How about Joe Randolph!??

I will put my money on our Mod Joe!!!!!

What a quest.

http://img338.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinbeerhallresort101pm6.jpg

http://img171.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinbeerhallresort101rg5.jpg

http://img408.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinbeerhallresortps1vt9.jpg

http://img300.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinbeerhallresortlr1ju3.jpg



BERLIN WALL



The Russians were evil at that time. So sad to view even today.

I walked out of the Check Point Charlie Museum and I felt so sad to view all of it.



On a better note, there were original paintings there that were fabulous from various artists. All original art and paintings that were very powerful and had imposing graphic images!

I am an artist and can relate to these great images.



Still made me so sad to view the works of art while thinking about Hitler and Stalin.

Total mad men! Both of them.

I think Russia is still a problem today attacking Georgia for a potential control on George's oil reserves.

The Neo Nazi skin-heads are still present today. Pray for us all.



http://img517.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwall0984ie0.jpg

http://img204.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwall0982vq9.jpg

http://img404.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwall0983xu4.jpg

http://img185.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwall0980ou5.jpg

http://img375.imageshack.us/my.php?image=checkpointcharlie0976md8.jpg

http://img91.imageshack.us/my.php?image=berlinwallge0980dc9.jpg



Brandenburg Gate Photos. All kinds of Photoshop manipulation here.

http://img300.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0966km1.jpg

http://img517.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0969te3.jpg

http://img234.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0970dv3.jpg

http://img217.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0971fg8.jpg

http://img217.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0972fk2.jpg

http://img510.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0974pe1.jpg

http://img151.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelr0975fp3.jpg

http://img510.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelrge0970jg3.jpg

http://img230.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggatelrge0972ts9.jpg

http://img230.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenberggate2pslr096bk0.jpg

http://img402.imageshack.us/my.php?image=brandenbergsquarelr0968de2.jpg



COLOGNE GERMANY 2008

Fabulous City and the twin Cathedral. A must visit to this imposing site.

Reconstruction is an on-going process with the sand stone exterior. Turns black with age.

http://img291.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0958ns9.jpg

http://img221.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0959rp3.jpg

http://img249.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0945colpy1.jpg

http://img511.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0950rk2.jpg

http://img259.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0954fp3.jpg

http://img444.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0955ze9.jpg

http://img444.imageshack.us/my.php?image=colognecathedral0956inkkt8.jpg

http://img402.imageshack.us/my.php?image=cologneshrineofthreekinlu5.jpg



Some Photos to share from the Black Forest Region of Germany.

Enjoy the Danube River from its start. Six inches deep that eventually flows through ten countries. Check out the huge waterfall! :