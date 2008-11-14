and if the message is from MS during an update process that won't complete. If so, a call might be needed to be made to Microsoft to get this straightened out. The caller would need to have the product ID code handy. I'm fairly certain that authorized vendors are required to affix the holographic sticker to the outside of the computer case which will have the code. If not, there are utilities that can pull this up....magic jellybean being one. It's quite possible this is a simple error or oversight and quite possible that XP wasn't properly activated.
An elderly friend keeps getting a message about software could be a pirate copy. She was sold the computer as a genuine copy of Windows XP. I remember reading somewhere that you can turn that message off can you advise please.
Thank you
M Armstrong