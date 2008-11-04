i got it from geeks.com which is a great website- beats BB or CC prices anyday.
Its a laser printer so your printing costs will be much lower by buying a 40$ cartridge instead of 8 25$ inkject cartridges-
it scans and copies easily- and is used in a lof of small offices. I got mine refurbed I think for 75$ and its worth every penny
go for it. also, you can fax for free just by scanning and typing in free fax into any search engine- jsut click on the scanned item and they will fax it to any # for free- with a advertising page in front- but who cares. For longer faxes- do them at work
GL