i got it from geeks.com which is a great website- beats BB or CC prices anyday.
Its a laser printer so your printing costs will be much lower by buying a 40$ cartridge instead of 8 25$ inkject cartridges-
it scans and copies easily- and is used in a lof of small offices. I got mine refurbed I think for 75$ and its worth every penny
go for it. also, you can fax for free just by scanning and typing in free fax into any search engine- jsut click on the scanned item and they will fax it to any # for free- with a advertising page in front- but who cares. For longer faxes- do them at work
GL
Hi,
Is anyone using a Brother MFC-8120 laser printer? What do you think of it? Also, has anyone bought anything from geeks.com? I'm thinking of buying a "refurbised" model of the above printer from them. It's really value-priced at 55.99 with a 90-day warranty. I'm a starving artist (writer :-)) and don't have a lot of spare cash. Any help would be appreciated, even if you want to suggest an alternative. The cartridge on this printer is good for 6000 copies and the drum for 18000. I have a separate color printer, so that's not an issue. I'm just looking for something cheap that's good for B&W output. I also like the idea that it's a also copier and scanner, both of which I need. Don't need a fax.
Best regards,
Jainagirl