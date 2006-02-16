The CNET Lounge forum

by rosscbrown / February 16, 2006 1:42 AM PST

******************** says (17:12):
i kinda need ur help here
******************** says (17:12):
Please
ross | www.rosscbrown.co.uk says (17:12):
hey
ross | www.rosscbrown.co.uk says (17:12):
what can I do for you?
******************** says (17:13):
the mouse on the computer aint working
ross | www.rosscbrown.co.uk says (17:13):
Have you tried restarting it (the computer)
******************** says (17:13):
Yes, lol

***ROSS FIXES HER COMPUTER***

Some time later?

******************** says (17:32):
(btw hi)

geeks are not a public service
15 total posts
lol!
by Veronica Belmont-20381073359499778927797251280312 / February 16, 2006 1:45 AM PST

I feel your pain. I'm the personal IT gal for most of my friends (especially annoying when they call me at work for help...)

Another one!
by rosscbrown / February 16, 2006 1:58 AM PST

A few months ago:

Its about 4 am and Ross is tucked up in bed dreaming about super fast ram and Lightsabers and being Jack from 24.

Ring Ring

Ross gets op and answers the telephone: hello?

Voice on the other end of the line: Hey Ross, glad your still up, can you talk me thru setting up my wireless router and range extenders?

Ross: Um, did it not come with a CD?

Voice: Yes but I want to set it up right, the way you would?

Ross: Um ok?


I really should get one of those premium rate telephone numbers!

Set some limits....
by Wilf_Brim / February 16, 2006 10:46 AM PST
In reply to: Another one!

When my phone rings at 4am I think one of two things

1) Somebody is dying or
2) Somebody is going to die when I get ahold of them.

I am glad to help family and friends. But not at 4AM. It has never happened to me, but the conversation would be very short, "Call back at a reasonable hour." *click*

The verdict...
by MacHugger / February 16, 2006 2:14 AM PST

Exhibit 1) userid: rosscbrown
Verdict 1) ross is typically a male name. rosscbrown must be male


Exhibit 2) post says ***ROSS FIXES HER COMPUTER***
Verdict 2) rosscbrown must be female


Exhibit 3) followup post says ''dreaming...(of) being Jack from 24''
Verdict 3) rosscbrown is man trapped in woman's body

Any more evidence, ross to help us out on this one? Happy

-Kevin S.

(NT) (NT) i'm sure that is what everyone was thinking
by rosscbrown / February 16, 2006 2:28 AM PST
In reply to: The verdict...
huh?
by anson667 / February 16, 2006 3:29 AM PST
In reply to: The verdict...

Sorry dude, verdict 2 is fallacious. Ross fixed *************'s computer, ie **************** is a female.

God I need a life...

misinterpreted
by MacHugger / February 16, 2006 3:50 AM PST
In reply to: huh?

It make sense now Happy It was difficult to follow the dialogue of ross's post (I read it about three times) and I took that statement to mean Ross fixed "her own" computer. After reading ross's other post, I now see Ross is always being bothered by friends/co-workers to fix their computers.

-Kevin S.

I end up doing the same thing
by rtemp / February 16, 2006 6:45 AM PST

For me, though, it's usually for my mom (a tech person herself). Usually it has to do with the fact that she still isn't used to OS X (she could probably talk circles around me in Classic land, though), so I have to give her support over the phone while I'm working (doing tech support).

-Ryan

you might want to try this out
by ythe1300 / February 16, 2006 9:48 AM PST
Nice!
by rosscbrown / February 16, 2006 9:57 AM PST

Thats cool!

In other tee news. Other than a BOL tee, i would really love to find a 127.0.0.1 tee. Now I know there is one on think geek, but I'm sure its not the one that I had seen (this was a few years back)

SO if anyone does have one of these tee's (think it has smaller lettering) please get in touch. (Please remember to wash it first if its second hand).

http://tinyurl.com/7pwxv - my blog (post) on the topic

The only one I've ever seen
by rtemp / February 16, 2006 10:00 AM PST
In reply to: Nice!
I already own this shirt ..
by barret55 / February 16, 2006 11:33 PM PST

.. and I get laughs when I wear it to work (as a tech support person) .. Oh, if only they realized that I wasn't wearing it as a joke .. Happy

I wore that for one of the Holiday Help desk videos
by acedtect-20196213851867054973637995818137 / February 17, 2006 4:46 AM PST

I got in trouble for wearing a 'There's no place like 127.0.0.1" T-shirt on the video. T-shirts are not good for video credibility.

Plus I had to answer the question all day "What does that mean?"

But it was still fun and still one of my favorite shirts ever.

It's the Harmony Remote video here:

http://www.cnet.com/4520-11489_1-6393172-1.html

wooh
by rosscbrown / February 17, 2006 4:59 AM PST

dud you have good taste! Happy

