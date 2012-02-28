GE X500-Good camera? PLEASE HELP

Cameras forum

by QuincyNation / February 28, 2012 11:23 AM PST

Im not sure if i want the GE-X500 BK-16MegaPixel Digital camera. I have a few questions, for its price of around 150$, is it a good camera? I dont like flat cameras, but im not sure if theres any bulky cameras like the GE-X500 for its price. Also im not sure if it can take rapid pictures. does it? I dont know if it can continiuosly take pictures (excuse my spelling).

Is it good for its price of a bulky camera?

Can it take multiple pictures rapidly?

Which would you recommend if not this camera? I NEED HELP! thank you!!!

GE X500
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / February 28, 2012 11:54 AM PST
Still questions
by QuincyNation / February 29, 2012 7:02 AM PST
is there any fast showing cameras for around 200$? if so what do you recommend?

Depends
by PistonCupChampion / February 29, 2012 8:00 AM PST
There are different types of speed involved. One is shutter lag, the time it takes for a camera to focus, set exposure, and record the image. Two is shot-to-shot, the time it takes between presses of the button. Three is continuous speed, how many shots can be fired when holding down the shutter button.

Most less expensive cameras are not particularly fast at shutter lag, but some are nearly as quick as larger cameras.
Just about none are as fast as big cameras at shot-to-shot; you might be able to take one photo every two seconds.
More and more compacts are including a "burst" mode which can capture 5-10 pictures in one second. The caveat is that after the burst, the camera will not be able to take another shot or burst for possibly 10-20 seconds.

You might check out the Sony DSC-WX10. It is an editor's choice at imaging-resource.com, and it is an eBay Daily Deal today (02/29) for $170 shipping included.

http://www.imaging-resource.com/PRODS/WX10/WX10A.HTM

Im sorry but more questions ! sorry!!!
by QuincyNation / February 29, 2012 10:52 AM PST
Hey i have a few more questions. For about 50-175$ what camera would be able to take really good photos in lots of light, and still good photos in dark. Also one that has a high resolution - idont really care about video- and overrall good quality. I perfer a bulky camera, but at this point im open to anything! Thank you for all your help .

Light and Dark
by PistonCupChampion / February 29, 2012 11:10 AM PST

Any camera can produce good quality images in outdoor light. Indoors, a camera needs a sensor and lens that can gather more of the existing light. Those two things are really only available on expensive cameras, because larger sensors and lenses cost more to manufacture.

In a small camera, high resolution is at odds with low light performance. The small cameras that work best in low light have "only" 10-12 megapixel sensors.

Other then
by QuincyNation / February 29, 2012 7:55 PM PST
other then the GE X500 camera, is there any other bulky camera for under 200 $ that would bhave good performance? I think i might go with a less bulky camera, but im not sure. I just want good quality

Used
by PistonCupChampion / February 29, 2012 10:55 PM PST
I would suggest looking at an older camera like the Panasonic DMC-FZ35. It was one of the best rated and reviewed cameras of its type when it was new. It originally cost $400, but can be found used for within your budget.

http://www.imaging-resource.com/PRODS/FZ35/FZ35A.HTM

