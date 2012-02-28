GE X500-Good camera? PLEASE HELP

If you shop around you can find the X500 for around $130.
Here is a review:
http://reviews.cnet.com/digital-cameras/ge-power-pro-x500/4505-6501_7-34515261.html#reviewPage1
The review states that the camera is not fast shooting.
It is not recommend for low light situations.
Pictures are soft (not sharp).
It is about what I would expect for $130.
For what you want, the price will be around $200.
Such as the Fujifilm S3200.
Im not sure if i want the GE-X500 BK-16MegaPixel Digital camera. I have a few questions, for its price of around 150$, is it a good camera? I dont like flat cameras, but im not sure if theres any bulky cameras like the GE-X500 for its price. Also im not sure if it can take rapid pictures. does it? I dont know if it can continiuosly take pictures (excuse my spelling).
Is it good for its price of a bulky camera?
Can it take multiple pictures rapidly?
Which would you recommend if not this camera? I NEED HELP! thank you!!!