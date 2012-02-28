GE X500-Good camera? PLEASE HELP

There are different types of speed involved. One is shutter lag, the time it takes for a camera to focus, set exposure, and record the image. Two is shot-to-shot, the time it takes between presses of the button. Three is continuous speed, how many shots can be fired when holding down the shutter button.



Most less expensive cameras are not particularly fast at shutter lag, but some are nearly as quick as larger cameras.

Just about none are as fast as big cameras at shot-to-shot; you might be able to take one photo every two seconds.

More and more compacts are including a "burst" mode which can capture 5-10 pictures in one second. The caveat is that after the burst, the camera will not be able to take another shot or burst for possibly 10-20 seconds.



You might check out the Sony DSC-WX10. It is an editor's choice at imaging-resource.com, and it is an eBay Daily Deal today (02/29) for $170 shipping included.



