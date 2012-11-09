GATEWAY M-7000 SERIES

I have been upgrading the computer and now it has a issue where it hangs after 5 minutes of non use. the computer has had memory upgrade, went from Vista to Win 7 Pro. the unit itself has an issue with overheating, but use of a cooling board has fixed this. I disabled the hibernation and stopped all ability to shut off display, drives, etc.
Suggestions?
