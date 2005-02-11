Gateway 820GM vs. Sony RB38G?

I just purchased the Gateway 820GM and I and so happy I did. I have been looking at the Sony, HP, and the Gateway and did a lot of research before buying. The Sony from what I tried was harder to use for the media center, more expensive than the others and didn't offer but .4 more speed, and I think most of us are not 100% able to tell the difference between 3.0 and 3.4 mhz. The HP almost sold me because they offer many more hook-ups in the front of the tower for many different items, that make it much easier for those who will be plugging in many things for editing and transfering, but for my business and personal use it is great. I purchased the whole package together with the flat screen, and I am more than happy. The PC is lighting fast w/ 1 gig memory, and the graphics and sound are top notch. From all the research I did and the price of the 3 different PC's, I think the Gateway for me was the best way, getting the most for my $$$ and the overall cost of the package. The set-up is super easy and I didn't have any problems what so ever, I even hooked up a wireless router toconnect to the other PC and that was the most simple process and I have internet on both PC in a matter on minutes. This is a great investment. This is my 1st Gateway, and so far I would buy another, and recommend to all to buy this PC. YOu will be very very happy.