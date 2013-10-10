Gaming on a projector. best set up for lap

Good morning.
I have recently purchased a lenovo y510p for gaming (works great btw).
I have a theatre room in my house with a 120' display and a few rows of seating.
My main question is for folks that laptop game (with mouse and keyboard) on a big screen, what are you putting across your lap to rest your gear on?
Ive never done it without a gamepad, so im curious. It seems pretty cumbersome. Would love some product advice or just any help on the matter.
thanks in advance.
take care all
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.