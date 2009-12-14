Gaming Monitors?

Hi, just got a new gaming rig with a ATI 5850 card which I love Since this is my first real machine I dont know too much about hardware, in particular monitors. At the mo ive linked my rig to my 37" LG5000 TV which is great for e-mails/internet etc. However with gaming there are issues with tearing, to stop such tearing I need to enable V-sync. However, with V-sync enabled in my games the FPS stay at 24, When my card is far more capable than that. So the question at hand is, should I purchase a monitor to resolve the issue of tearing. If so will the response time of the monitor I buy help to reduce tearing?
