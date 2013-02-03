Gaming desktop configuration - please provide feedback!!

Not a good one but here goes. For PSUs we worry about a few areas.



1. Is it big enough to do the job?

2. Does it have enough spare capacity for:

a. The user to add drives or other things?

b. Enough capacity to last for years as the PSU ages?



Your PC's maker and designer should know all this. Since I don't have links to the products and am not privy to the calculations the designer made my comments are just that. You would know this or the designer would. I can't guess this area but know that we need to be sure of the items I listed here.



Why do we install about double the Watts or Amperes on a new PC? Item 1 means we would not need to do that but 2b is where it gets interesting as these devices use a common part that degrades a lot in just a few years. If you watch others they often report cranky machines in just a year or two.

Bob