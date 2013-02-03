Gaming desktop configuration - please provide feedback!!

1. I'm sure you read this line.
"Our tests demonstrate fairly little difference between a $225 LGA 1155 Core i5-2500K and a $1000 LGA 2011 Core i7-3960X, even when three-way graphics card configurations are involved. It turns out that memory bandwidth and PCIe throughput don't hold back the performance of existing Sandy Bridge-based machines. "
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gaming-cpu-review-overclock,3106-4.html
Yes, I really like the i7 but go figure it will really help a game.
2. Nice video card choice.
3. The PSU has me worry. I can't tell if that is a single rail to keep you out of trouble. If it has 3 rails, then I'd change it to 2 or 1 rail.
Hey everyone,
I am very close to purchasing a gaming desktop from ibuypower, but was hoping to get some feedback first, as I am a novice. The specs are below. Please help!
COST: $1401
Case: AZZA Solaris Gaming Case - Blue
iBUYPOWER Labs - Internal Expansion
[6-Port] NZXT Internal USB Expansion System + Bluetooth & Wireless N Modules
Processor: i7 3820 Processor (4x 3.60GHz/10MB L3 Cache) - Intel Core i7 3820
Processor Cooling: Liquid CPU Cooling System [SOCKET-2011] - Standard 120mm Fan
Memory: 8 GB [2 GB X4] DDR3-1600 Memory Module -
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 - 2GB - EVGA FTW - Core: 1084MHz - Single Card
Motherboard Gigabyte GA-X79-UP4 -- 4x PCI-E 2.0 x16
Power Supply: 850 Watt - AZZA Dynamo 850W
Primary Hard Drive: 2 TB HARD DRIVE -- 64M Cache, 7200rpm, 6.0Gb/s - Single Drive (this was a free update)
Flash Media Reader / Writer: 12-In-1 Internal Flash Media Card Reader/Writer - Black
Sound Card: 3D Premium Surround Sound Onboard
Network Card: Onboard LAN Network (Gb or 10/100)
Operating System
Windows 8 Pro