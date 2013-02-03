Desktops forum

Gaming desktop configuration - please provide feedback!!

by tomortlieb / February 3, 2013 1:09 AM PST

Hey everyone,

I am very close to purchasing a gaming desktop from ibuypower, but was hoping to get some feedback first, as I am a novice. The specs are below. Please help!

COST: $1401

Case: AZZA Solaris Gaming Case - Blue

iBUYPOWER Labs - Internal Expansion
[6-Port] NZXT Internal USB Expansion System + Bluetooth & Wireless N Modules

Processor: i7 3820 Processor (4x 3.60GHz/10MB L3 Cache) - Intel Core i7 3820

Processor Cooling: Liquid CPU Cooling System [SOCKET-2011] - Standard 120mm Fan

Memory: 8 GB [2 GB X4] DDR3-1600 Memory Module -

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 - 2GB - EVGA FTW - Core: 1084MHz - Single Card

Motherboard Gigabyte GA-X79-UP4 -- 4x PCI-E 2.0 x16

Power Supply: 850 Watt - AZZA Dynamo 850W

Primary Hard Drive: 2 TB HARD DRIVE -- 64M Cache, 7200rpm, 6.0Gb/s - Single Drive (this was a free update)

Flash Media Reader / Writer: 12-In-1 Internal Flash Media Card Reader/Writer - Black

Sound Card: 3D Premium Surround Sound Onboard

Network Card: Onboard LAN Network (Gb or 10/100)
Operating System

Windows 8 Pro

6 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Just a few comments.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 3, 2013 1:14 AM PST

1. I'm sure you read this line.
"Our tests demonstrate fairly little difference between a $225 LGA 1155 Core i5-2500K and a $1000 LGA 2011 Core i7-3960X, even when three-way graphics card configurations are involved. It turns out that memory bandwidth and PCIe throughput don't hold back the performance of existing Sandy Bridge-based machines. "
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gaming-cpu-review-overclock,3106-4.html

Yes, I really like the i7 but go figure it will really help a game.

2. Nice video card choice.

3. The PSU has me worry. I can't tell if that is a single rail to keep you out of trouble. If it has 3 rails, then I'd change it to 2 or 1 rail.

Collapse -
Thanks for the response
by tomortlieb / February 3, 2013 1:18 AM PST
In reply to: Just a few comments.

Thank you very much for the quick reply.

Do you have a better idea for the PSU? I went with a higher output in case of improvements down the line.Would the 750 Watt - Corsair CX750 work just as well?

Collapse -
Here's the explainer.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 3, 2013 1:39 AM PST

Not a good one but here goes. For PSUs we worry about a few areas.

1. Is it big enough to do the job?
2. Does it have enough spare capacity for:
a. The user to add drives or other things?
b. Enough capacity to last for years as the PSU ages?

Your PC's maker and designer should know all this. Since I don't have links to the products and am not privy to the calculations the designer made my comments are just that. You would know this or the designer would. I can't guess this area but know that we need to be sure of the items I listed here.

Why do we install about double the Watts or Amperes on a new PC? Item 1 means we would not need to do that but 2b is where it gets interesting as these devices use a common part that degrades a lot in just a few years. If you watch others they often report cranky machines in just a year or two.
Bob

Collapse -
Very helpful
by tomortlieb / February 3, 2013 1:54 AM PST
In reply to: Here's the explainer.

Your response makes total sense - I will definitely look further into that and before I purchase the computer I will discuss it with a representative from the site. Thanks again so much for taking the time to help!

Collapse -
Glad it helped.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 3, 2013 1:58 AM PST
In reply to: Very helpful

There are some folk that hate or love that supplier. I have no direct experience with them but will add one more thing.

If you purchase with a credit card there is a way (at least with my CC company) to dispute the charges and send it all back. Remember that Windows installation is still not a trivial task. That is, driver versions, order still matters.
Bob

