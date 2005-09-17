Gaming Computer Help

can get you all the goodies.
um, with that budget, you can get almost everything high end. shop around newegg for the parts. my suggestions.
konny
I've been looking for a new, high-end PC to play the latest games on (half life 2, battlefield 2), the problem is, i'm on a budget of under $3,00. I've looked at almost every PC site you can imagine and the best value i've found so far is the Cyberpower Ultimate Gamer XLC ($2,600 w/ 7.1 speakers included!). Though this is a fantastic deal, i've read many bad reviews about cyberpower. These are my minimum requirements:
2x Nvidia Geforce 7800 GT video card
At least 1 GB of RAM
AMD FX-57 processor
7.1 Audio sound card
I've also been wondering if there's a big difference between sound cards and on-board audio, because i'm not much of an audiophile but a cool 7.1 surround setup would be nice. I figure that many people who write bad reviews about companies are just venting their anger, so maybe I shouldn't pay attention to the negatives for cyberpower as most people who are satisfied stay quiet. If you have any experience with Cyberpower or would like to recommend a better deal, please speak up, all your opinions are appreciated. Thanks in advance.