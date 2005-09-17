Desktops forum

by gamfreak / September 17, 2005 10:46 AM PDT

I've been looking for a new, high-end PC to play the latest games on (half life 2, battlefield 2), the problem is, i'm on a budget of under $3,00. I've looked at almost every PC site you can imagine and the best value i've found so far is the Cyberpower Ultimate Gamer XLC ($2,600 w/ 7.1 speakers included!). Though this is a fantastic deal, i've read many bad reviews about cyberpower. These are my minimum requirements:

2x Nvidia Geforce 7800 GT video card
At least 1 GB of RAM
AMD FX-57 processor
7.1 Audio sound card

I've also been wondering if there's a big difference between sound cards and on-board audio, because i'm not much of an audiophile but a cool 7.1 surround setup would be nice. I figure that many people who write bad reviews about companies are just venting their anger, so maybe I shouldn't pay attention to the negatives for cyberpower as most people who are satisfied stay quiet. If you have any experience with Cyberpower or would like to recommend a better deal, please speak up, all your opinions are appreciated. Thanks in advance.

3 grand....
by AKonny47 / September 17, 2005 10:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Gaming Computer Help

can get you all the goodies.

BUILD IT YOURSELF!

um, with that budget, you can get almost everything high end. shop around newegg for the parts. my suggestions.

konny

yes build ur own
by nerdyboy1234 / September 17, 2005 11:07 AM PDT
In reply to: 3 grand....

other companies to check out would be overdrive, abs, velocity micro, alienware, shuttle, monarch, polywell, etc.

with 3 grand u should get amd dual core
1gb low latency ram
7800gtx sli
win xp pro
1 raptor for games and a 250gb sata hd for storage
sound blaster audigy card
500+watt powersupply from antec, enermax, thermaltake, etc.
case- from antec, aspire, thermaltake, etc.
mobo- nforce4 i would recommend from asus or msi
sata dvd burner
couple good case fans, good heatsink from thermalright

remember to get artic silver thermal paste and if u want include a floppy/media card reader

RE
by gamfreak / September 17, 2005 11:56 AM PDT
In reply to: yes build ur own

I configured an identical system, on Newegg, to the one I configured at Cyberpower, and Cyberpower was much cheaper. I think I'll take a risk and go Cyberpower, desptie all the bad reviews. Thanks for your help.

Cyber Power
by JInglee / October 4, 2005 12:46 AM PDT
In reply to: RE

HI

Am looking for customer expeiences wih Cyber Power.

Did you go with them?

Good deals but the layout of the site and the feel of it, conjures images of assembly lines and hastily made systems.

But I have also seen many reviews recently that suggest they are producing really good systems.

Anyone know if computer companies know that they are sending a system to say Computer Gaming World or Maximum PC when being reviewed?

good prices
by nerdyboy1234 / October 4, 2005 3:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Cyber Power

although quality of assembly and some parts arent too good

You might check out Dell
by jimdad / October 4, 2005 9:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Gaming Computer Help

Dell often has great deals if you time them right. I bought an XPS 5 system for 34% off just last month. They seem to run this deal every few weeks.

You'll get a lot of pluses and minuses with Dell depending who you talk to. I like them personally.

My system ran about $2500 after the discount including 4 year warranty/service. I got MS Office 2003 small business software included in that price.

System 3 GHz dual core with 1 GB 633 MHz memory. Dual DVD 16x. 19" flat panel. I got the Nvidia 6800 GT card so if you want to upgrade it'll cost about $300 more for the ATI, more if you get the XPS 600 with dual SLI.

You might also check into their refurbished units and look at extending the warranty.

I don't work for Dell but thought you might want to check into it.

Good gaming.

Jim

3000 is too much for this
by CLUBTURBO / October 5, 2005 6:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Gaming Computer Help
new pc
by ddbpack / October 18, 2005 10:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Gaming Computer Help

id go with velocity micro. heard way to many bad things about alienware

(NT) (NT) also check out OverDrive
by ikjadoon / October 18, 2005 10:06 AM PDT
In reply to: new pc
