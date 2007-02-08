Gaming cards verses Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 3000

There are about 300 cards here. I am guessing about 80% of them will be better than that intel thing you are using. Bang for buck is similar for all. So a $100 card is almost always going to be about twice as good as a $50 card. Until you get to about $200. Then you are just paying for the latest and greatest.
How do you or where can someone go to compare the pros & cons between Radeon, GeForce and Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 3000? I found where I can compare the first 2, but nothing on the 3rd. I'm trying to determine if the 3rd is better than the first 2! I just purchased an HP Pavilion a1640n duo processor E6300. Then if I wanted to upgrade to one of the first 2 mentioned, how do I determine which would work with this system providing that the 3rd mentioned is a piece of garbage. Buy the way I'm not trying to become an online gamer that lives on the internet.