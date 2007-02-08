Computer Newbies forum

by justfedup / February 8, 2007 7:13 AM PST

How do you or where can someone go to compare the pros & cons between Radeon, GeForce and Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 3000? I found where I can compare the first 2, but nothing on the 3rd. I'm trying to determine if the 3rd is better than the first 2! I just purchased an HP Pavilion a1640n duo processor E6300. Then if I wanted to upgrade to one of the first 2 mentioned, how do I determine which would work with this system providing that the 3rd mentioned is a piece of garbage. Buy the way I'm not trying to become an online gamer that lives on the internet.

Any of these.
by strickjh2005 / February 8, 2007 12:46 PM PST
RE:Gaming cards verses Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 3000
by pcguru4u / February 9, 2007 8:30 AM PST
In reply to: Any of these.

Any PCI Express or AGP card is always going to perform better than the on=board video controller. With on-board video you sare a portion of your main memory and utilize CPU cycles. Offloading video to a dedicated board with a GPU and it's own memory will free up main memory and cpu cycles. You will see a definite improvement even with a "bargain" card.

I checked his mobo out.
by strickjh2005 / February 9, 2007 11:00 AM PST

It is a PCI-e card. So I linked to all the PCI-e cards availbile on that website.

Thanks for the imput from all of you.
by justfedup / February 10, 2007 3:31 PM PST

Since I'm off on Sunday I'm gg to look and see if I can put a GeForce 7800GT or 7900 GS in this thing.

Another Game Card ? For U
by justfedup / February 11, 2007 3:24 AM PST

I just came back from CompUsa and they looked inside of my tower. It has been confirmed that I can only use AGP cards. The PCI-e slot is to small. My ? is which AGP card would be excellent to use? I've gone to Tomshardware.com and can olny see reviews for the PCI-e card.
Remberber I'm trying to beat the world just my son and his friend from H.S.. And again thank you all for the support and help I'm recvg.

I like the 7600GT
by tcardone05 / February 11, 2007 11:13 AM PST
intel graphics = the suck
by Naku / February 10, 2007 12:53 PM PST

dude if u have graphics power by intel anything buy something...anything else because intel graphics are worthless and a half you'd probably get better graphics processing if u shoved a pine cone where your graphics card was

IGMA 3000
by flynismo / May 5, 2008 3:35 AM PDT

I have the exact same PC that you do. Media Center Edition, right?

Save yourself a lot of frustration and get a dedicated card. It not only affects gaming, but when I run video players like Nero and Divx, the PC bogs down BIG TIME. Getting a dedicated card will alleviate those type of problems; not to mention the better picture quality/higher performance.

