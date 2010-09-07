Games addictive? Or social problem?

I read Washington Times reported that to most computer addictives, games are just games, a kind of entertainment that can while out time and some times they regard it as a high technical way to compete with your friends in reality. However, as to the group that is developing bigger and bigger, some too committee addictives just can??t tell the difference between reality and virtual world. So crazy. Keith Bakker, an European expert about the games addiction, held that the so-called games addiction is nothing psychological rely illness or mental disease, but totally social problem.



I just agree with this point of view. Nowadays, all kinds of games floods into people??s life. We can see the shadow of XBOX, PS3, PSP AND WII??s everywhere . These guys always need maintain and update so soon to devour your time , energy and money. One of my friend Steven told me that he spent a great amount of money on games. His PSP needs case. His PS3 needs new games. To make his wii much more perfect, not only has he got wii classic converter, but also wii wireless classic converter, when Nintendo brings out new games or new wii accessories, he goes on TOPONS to purchase these Nintendo games accessories. To save money and take care of his budget, his life couldn??t get away from the online marketplace.



As to me , I not ask people to stay away from the games,but I think it should be in control,or else this will be a big waste of time and money,and really be a big social problem.