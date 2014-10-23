Samsung forum

Galaxy s5 mini wont download ANYTHING

by thefinkinator / October 23, 2014 9:39 AM PDT

I just bought an s5 mini and it wont let me download anything to it from the play store. I just bought a brand new 16G micro sd and put it in, and I literally JUST got the phone, so theres nothing on it. I went to the storage settings, and it shows that the SD card is in and says there are around 14.5G available, and I have the radio button chosen that says to default to writing to the SD card, but when I try to download the Twitter app, it says the download fails due to insufficient storage on the device. It does this for any app I try to download, no matter how small.

Ive tried taking the SD in and out, removing the battery, resetting the phone to factory settings (even though it was basically aready at factory settings) and all of that. Any idea why this might be hapenning?

Sorry but
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 23, 2014 10:54 AM PDT
Huh?
by thefinkinator / October 23, 2014 1:15 PM PDT
In reply to: Sorry but

What is that supposed to mean? Adding a memory card doesnt add to the memory of the phone? What? How does that make any sense?

Even if i for some reason dont understand the cause of the problem, there is still a big problem if i cant download a single app to the phone. So why would the phone have 0 available space when i first got it and how do i get more?

I shortchanged you.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 23, 2014 2:57 PM PDT
In reply to: Huh?

I supplied one of thousands of android memory discussions but tried to get you in tune with your model.

Some are just too tight on memory and adding a card won't change that (hence the learning about Android.) Now while you may be doing something odd to cause even a small app to fail, I take it that this is your first Android phone? If so, back to the counter and demand some intro lessons or just get a refund.
Bob

