Galaxy s5 mini wont download ANYTHING

I just bought an s5 mini and it wont let me download anything to it from the play store. I just bought a brand new 16G micro sd and put it in, and I literally JUST got the phone, so theres nothing on it. I went to the storage settings, and it shows that the SD card is in and says there are around 14.5G available, and I have the radio button chosen that says to default to writing to the SD card, but when I try to download the Twitter app, it says the download fails due to insufficient storage on the device. It does this for any app I try to download, no matter how small.



Ive tried taking the SD in and out, removing the battery, resetting the phone to factory settings (even though it was basically aready at factory settings) and all of that. Any idea why this might be hapenning?