I've seen similar issues on other android phones. We always have to reset the phone back to the factory load and then if there is some cellular we have to follow the carrier's instructions on phone settings (odd things like APN, etc.) I can't know what airtel wants but you must know this.
Also, see if the phone's firmware is current.
Bob
Hello I just bought a galaxy note 2 and I have a problem. I have airtel sim card . Whenever I move out of the coverage area of the network and come back into it I have to restart my phone to get the signals back again I cant call and use other services since there are no signals. A friend of mine also has note 2 and is having the same problem. I dont know his sservice provider. Is there a problem with the device please let me know because it is very troublesome for me
Thanks