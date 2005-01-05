PC Hardware forum

General discussion

galaxy gf 6600 gt

by Eatstatic / January 5, 2005 9:52 PM PST

Hi

I am wondering if anyone can help i am new to pc's and have built my first one not so long ago i just got a galaxy gf 6600gt card for my christmas lol rather unexpected anyway i am having a few problems i ran it through the 3dmark03 benchmark software and it hangs and i play alot of wolfenstien enemy territory and my fps are all over the place ranging from 28 to over 90 one min i am over 90 and the next am down to 20 my pc aint that hot with only a amd 1500+ and 512 of mem i also have a 350 watt power supply i read somewhere that these cards need over a 400 watt any help on working out if its the pc i have or the card thats the problem would be a great help to this newbie.

As a test...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 5, 2005 10:08 PM PST
In reply to: galaxy gf 6600 gt

Unplug that spare hard disk, CDROM, USB device to free up some Watts. Leave the case cover off too.

I'm always amazed to read how power supply sizes are picked. Many try to pick the lowest size that may work. I pick the largest that I can get for the budget and then make sure there is some 100+ Watts above what should work.

Bob

Me too, Bob.
by chuckieu / January 7, 2005 2:26 AM PST
In reply to: As a test...

I am still amazed that supposedly "good" case makers like Antec put 300W PSs in their cases. And these are supposed to be upscale cases. They should know better. But I guess not. chuck

galaxy gf 6600 gt
by jcrobso / January 7, 2005 12:30 AM PST
In reply to: galaxy gf 6600 gt

Remember that Movies are 24fps and TV is 30 fps, can you realy tell the difference between 30 and 90 fps?? I have run that test on AMD2700xp and gotten the same results as you have. If this new video card has a seprate power connector on it you will have to upgrade your PS. John

