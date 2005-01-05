galaxy gf 6600 gt

Unplug that spare hard disk, CDROM, USB device to free up some Watts. Leave the case cover off too.
I'm always amazed to read how power supply sizes are picked. Many try to pick the lowest size that may work. I pick the largest that I can get for the budget and then make sure there is some 100+ Watts above what should work.
I am wondering if anyone can help i am new to pc's and have built my first one not so long ago i just got a galaxy gf 6600gt card for my christmas lol rather unexpected anyway i am having a few problems i ran it through the 3dmark03 benchmark software and it hangs and i play alot of wolfenstien enemy territory and my fps are all over the place ranging from 28 to over 90 one min i am over 90 and the next am down to 20 my pc aint that hot with only a amd 1500+ and 512 of mem i also have a 350 watt power supply i read somewhere that these cards need over a 400 watt any help on working out if its the pc i have or the card thats the problem would be a great help to this newbie.