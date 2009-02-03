FYI: Official SKUs have been announced...

================================================================================

As of 12:00pm PST today the embargo on Windows 7 SKUs (editions) has been lifted.

================================================================================



Windows 7 will be officially released in 6 editions, closely resembling those found for Windows Vista.



<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Starter:</u>

Audience: Emerging Markets Only

-> Limited to running 3 programs at the same time





<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Home Basic:</u>

Audience: Emerging Markets Only

-> Runs an unlimited number of applications

-> Advanced networking support

-> Live thumbnails and previews

-> Mobility Center





<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Home Premium:</u>

Audience: Average home users

-> Aero Glass

-> Easy network management

-> Improved multimedia support

-> Windows Media Center

-> Multi-touch support

-> Improved handwriting recognition





<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Professional:</u>

Audience: Business and professional users

-> Enhanced domain networking capabilities

-> System backup over a network

-> Encrypting File System (EFS)

-> Location Aware Printing





<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Enterprise:</u>

Audience: Enterprise volume subscribers only

-> Multilingual User Interface (MUI) packages

-> Bitlocker (full hard drive encryption)

-> DirectAccess (corporate network access)

-> BranchCache (decrease network access time)

-> AppLocker (prevent running of unauthorized programs)





<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Ultimate:</u>

Audience: All users

-> All features detailed above.



================================================================================



Key Notes:

1.) Home Basic edition is now available only in emerging markets rather than on low-end computers in primary markets.

2.) Windows 7 restores the Professional edition, replacing the short-lived Business edition introduced in Windows Vista.

3.) The initial SKU details do not include mention of Windows Ultimate Extras, a highly-touted yet under-delivered series of enhancements promised to Windows Vista Ultimate users.

4.) Windows 7 will also be released in N and KR editions in accordance with European and South Korean legislation.



================================================================================



Edition Reflection:

Windows Vista has been heavily criticized for coming in too many editions, causing consumer confusion, and this complaint will now undoubtedly be carried into the Windows 7 domain with today's SKU announcement. However, it is important to realize three things:



1.) Windows XP actually came in just as many editions as Windows Vista and Windows 7. (Windows XP Starter edition, Windows XP Home, Windows XP Professional, Windows XP Media Center Edition, Windows XP Tablet PC Edition, Windows XP Professional x64, and Windows XP Embedded, as well as the respective N and KR editions overseas.)



2.) Most consumers purchasing retail copies of Windows Vista did indeed have more comparisons to make than their Windows XP counterparts. (XP Home and XP Professional vs Vista Home Basic, Vista Home Premium, Vista Business, and Vista Ultimate.) However, those purchasing new computers had four Windows XP editions compared to four Windows Vista editions. Thus, for many the change did not pose a newly-daunting task.



3.) Windows XP did not have a single edition which offered a cumulation of the functionality provided in the other editions, meaning some were forced to choose which functionality they could do without. Vista's editions were a blessing in that regard.



4.) Windows 7 will have just three editions the average consumer must choose from: Home Premium, Professional, and Ultimate. That is just one more than Windows XP had in the retail domain and one less than Windows Vista had.





Bottom Line:

New computer purchasers will face easier decisions choosing an edition of Windows than they have in nearly a decade while those picking up a retail copy of Windows 7 will find a streamlined selection resembling Windows XP's SKUs but with the cross-functionality of Windows Vista. That sounds like a win-win compromise to me. But that is just my personal opinion--what do YOU think for the official Windows 7 SKU announcement?



Share your thoughts below!



John