FYI: Official SKUs have been announced...

by John.Wilkinson / February 3, 2009 4:03 AM PST

As of 12:00pm PST today the embargo on Windows 7 SKUs (editions) has been lifted.
Windows 7 will be officially released in 6 editions, closely resembling those found for Windows Vista.

<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Starter:</u>
Audience: Emerging Markets Only
-> Limited to running 3 programs at the same time


<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Home Basic:</u>
Audience: Emerging Markets Only
-> Runs an unlimited number of applications
-> Advanced networking support
-> Live thumbnails and previews
-> Mobility Center


<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Home Premium:</u>
Audience: Average home users
-> Aero Glass
-> Easy network management
-> Improved multimedia support
-> Windows Media Center
-> Multi-touch support
-> Improved handwriting recognition


<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Professional:</u>
Audience: Business and professional users
-> Enhanced domain networking capabilities
-> System backup over a network
-> Encrypting File System (EFS)
-> Location Aware Printing


<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Enterprise:</u>
Audience: Enterprise volume subscribers only
-> Multilingual User Interface (MUI) packages
-> Bitlocker (full hard drive encryption)
-> DirectAccess (corporate network access)
-> BranchCache (decrease network access time)
-> AppLocker (prevent running of unauthorized programs)


<u style = "font-weight:bold; font-size:small; color:red">Ultimate:</u>
Audience: All users
-> All features detailed above.

Key Notes:
1.) Home Basic edition is now available only in emerging markets rather than on low-end computers in primary markets.
2.) Windows 7 restores the Professional edition, replacing the short-lived Business edition introduced in Windows Vista.
3.) The initial SKU details do not include mention of Windows Ultimate Extras, a highly-touted yet under-delivered series of enhancements promised to Windows Vista Ultimate users.
4.) Windows 7 will also be released in N and KR editions in accordance with European and South Korean legislation.

Edition Reflection:
Windows Vista has been heavily criticized for coming in too many editions, causing consumer confusion, and this complaint will now undoubtedly be carried into the Windows 7 domain with today's SKU announcement. However, it is important to realize three things:

1.) Windows XP actually came in just as many editions as Windows Vista and Windows 7. (Windows XP Starter edition, Windows XP Home, Windows XP Professional, Windows XP Media Center Edition, Windows XP Tablet PC Edition, Windows XP Professional x64, and Windows XP Embedded, as well as the respective N and KR editions overseas.)

2.) Most consumers purchasing retail copies of Windows Vista did indeed have more comparisons to make than their Windows XP counterparts. (XP Home and XP Professional vs Vista Home Basic, Vista Home Premium, Vista Business, and Vista Ultimate.) However, those purchasing new computers had four Windows XP editions compared to four Windows Vista editions. Thus, for many the change did not pose a newly-daunting task.

3.) Windows XP did not have a single edition which offered a cumulation of the functionality provided in the other editions, meaning some were forced to choose which functionality they could do without. Vista's editions were a blessing in that regard.

4.) Windows 7 will have just three editions the average consumer must choose from: Home Premium, Professional, and Ultimate. That is just one more than Windows XP had in the retail domain and one less than Windows Vista had.


Bottom Line:
New computer purchasers will face easier decisions choosing an edition of Windows than they have in nearly a decade while those picking up a retail copy of Windows 7 will find a streamlined selection resembling Windows XP's SKUs but with the cross-functionality of Windows Vista. That sounds like a win-win compromise to me. But that is just my personal opinion--what do YOU think for the official Windows 7 SKU announcement?

Share your thoughts below!

John

FYI: Official SKUs have been announced...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited.
FYI: Official SKUs have been announced...
29 total posts
Collapse -
Doesn't Matter to me
by Wispa65 / February 6, 2009 8:16 AM PST

Hmm...personally I don't mind all the different versions. Microsoft will be rolling out in different markets so its only natural to tailer their product to that specific market. I'll be getting the Windows 7 Ulitmate x64 Edition, so it doesn't bother me. lol!

Collapse -
Mayve not to you, but...
by mittens / February 13, 2009 9:57 AM PST
In reply to: Doesn't Matter to me

Aero Glass???

SKU?

handwriting recognition (well that I get, but why?)


And if it's not needed, why do we have to have it?

Collapse -
What?
by FrankQC / February 24, 2009 11:34 AM PST

They all make sense to me except:

Starter:
Audience: Emerging Markets Only
-> Limited to running 3 programs at the same time

Limited to three programs at the same time? That's not alot..

Collapse -
Indeed...
by John.Wilkinson / February 24, 2009 12:50 PM PST
In reply to: What?

That was introduced with Windows Vista, though it always seemed as though Home Basic would overtake it. In some parts of the world that is more than acceptable, though.

John

Collapse -
UI believe thats the version they will
by orlbuckeye / March 11, 2009 4:44 AM PDT
In reply to: What?

push on Netbooks. Although you will see netbooks get even more powerfull.

Collapse -
Yeah..
by FrankQC / March 11, 2009 9:24 AM PDT

Like the Sony P Series. It's so powerful for a netbook.

Collapse -
Ultimate
by RealBigSwede / March 25, 2009 3:20 AM PDT

I always only using Ultinate. I want all!!
I think MS should re-think it pricing Policy. Cheeper means many more sold and it will puch back against OS X and the Linux. I have try them all and I always come back to Win. Why not selling the cheapest at $70 and the Ultimate around $150 that would stop illegal copy and it would stop the other OS in the track and even revurce the trend they gave now.

Collapse -
Opinions on what you said
by FrankQC / March 25, 2009 3:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Ultimate
"Why not selling the cheapest at $70 and the Ultimate around $150 that would stop illegal copy."

I don't know about that. I mean, songs only cost $1 on iTunes and yet people download them illegally. There isn't any exception to operating systems. People will just continue downloading and cracking the operating systems. And when pricing products companies have to be careful. They want to make sure that they're going to get a profit out of all of this. They can't just spend billions of dollars on manufacturing a new operating system and selling it for almost nothing.

"Cheeper means many more sold and it will puch back against OS X and the Linux."

I don't know about that either. Linux, as is, is already free. Microsoft will probably -never- make their operating systems open-source; well. I highly doubt it.

Pushing back against OSX, well... OSX already has a good reputation due to word of mouth and marketing. Their innovations, too. They have prestige pricing and have a valuable fan base. It's like comparing a Rolex (Apple) and Timex (Microsoft).

That's just my opinion.
Collapse -
Opinions on what you said
by RealBigSwede / March 25, 2009 4:05 AM PDT
I don't know about that. I mean, songs only cost $1 on iTunes and yet people download them illegally. There isn't any exception to operating systems. People will just continue downloading and cracking the operating systems. And when pricing products companies have to be careful. They want to make sure that they're going to get a profit out of all of this. They can't just spend billions of dollars on manufacturing a new operating system and selling it for almost nothing.
Of cause it should not be free!

I don't know about that either. Linux, as is, is already free. Microsoft will probably -never- make their operating systems open-source; well. I highly doubt it.
Yes it is free but you have to be an expert, It is very hard to change and to upgrade, I did not like the different "curnals" (don't remember how it is spelled) most of the time you have to install them to run programs or hardware. Pain in the but. Easy win for Windows.

Pushing back against OSX, well... OSX already has a good reputation due to word of mouth and marketing. Their innovations, too. They have prestige pricing and have a valuable fan base. It's like comparing a Rolex (Apple) and Timex (Microsoft).
That is why WE the guys that know and use the Windows need to be more active and promot it the same way. I don't think they have inovation over Win. Your comparing I do not agree with. I have both windows and OS 9 and X and I have many problem with them. and the service is not what it is reported. I think they are equal if anything and I believe with Win 7 MS will take the lead.
Collapse -
Opinions Opinions on what you said
by FrankQC / March 25, 2009 4:16 AM PDT
Of cause it should not be free!

Of course. I just said that because you used Linux, which is free unless you want the support (for Red Hat)

Yes it is free but you have to be an expert, It is very hard to change and to upgrade, I did not like the different "curnals" (don't remember how it is spelled) most of the time you have to install them to run programs or hardware. Pain in the but. Easy win for Windows.

It's spelled kernel in case you were wondering. Upgrading and updating isn't that hard unless you know what you're doing. I'm no expert in Linux but I can find my way around it. Through terminal it's just (apt: sudo apt-get update; sudo apt-get upgrade)(yum: yum update; yum upgrade)etc. It is, though, a pain at first, but you get used to it.

That is why WE the guys that know and use the Windows need to be more active and promot it the same way. I don't think they have inovation over Win. Your comparing I do not agree with. I have both windows and OS 9 and X and I have many problem with them. and the service is not what it is reported. I think they are equal if anything and I believe with Win 7 MS will take the lead.

Indeed there is no perfect operating system but the UNIX kernel is said to be better than the hybrid kernel Microsoft uses. I find my comparing to be legitimate because Apple does have high innovation because it appeals a lot to the youths. Compare the Windows-PC and the Macs. Which one looks better? (Mac, in my personal opinion).

I think they are equal if anything and I believe with Win 7 MS will take the lead.

Yes, but, Apple is making an operating system going against Windows 7.
OSX: Snow Leopard.

Any thoughts?
Collapse -
That would be detrimental...
by John.Wilkinson / March 25, 2009 8:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Ultimate

1.) As Frank said, people steal music priced at $0.99 a song. They steal $0.49 candy bars at grocery store checkouts. They even steal copies of DVDs which can be borrowed, free of charge, from the local library at any time. Lowering the price isn't the solution. Those who do not want to pay simply will not pay.

2.) At $70 for a retail copy of Windows 7 Home Premium and $150 for a retail copy of Windows 7 Ultimate on a global scale, with other editions priced accordingly, Microsoft would lose money. Even assuming the lower prices caused more people to buy Windows, they would have a net loss. It doesn't make sense to do that and could only be done for a short amount of time before bankruptcy.

John

Collapse -
You think so?
by RealBigSwede / March 27, 2009 6:52 AM PDT

I know we have almost always people that will steal stuff, But I do Belive that lowering the price would sell much more copies. Because onve you buy it it will be esier to install it thwen to have all the hassle to work around the security to get the illegal copy to work.

remember when MS dos was costing around $30? Then a computer cost about $4000 - 6000 for a basic computer. If I fremember when Win95 came out the basic was around $70-80...and the best copy was $125 I went out and bought the best asap because it did not kill my income. I do think that price DO have inpact on illegal copies. I personal think a 99 cent for a soso copy is ripoff. I buy the full DC at the store where I get the max quality of each trac. Most on the 99cent is only in 128bps while the "REAL" copy have a WAW file that will translate to 320bps the different is like day and night.
MS is selling billions of copy and even if they would only make 5-10 a copy it is a huge profit.
I do suport MS I have use MS from almost the beginning My first compute I bought in 1985. In 1992 I build my first computer since then I have never bought a store computer.
So I have follow MS true the different OS's. I have try alost all OS (MP-80, MS Dos, IBM Window (Came out a couple of month before windows 95), Win 95, Win98, Win XP (32 & 64bit), Win Vista (32 & 64bit) and now Win 7 (only 64bit)

Sorry rambling now!!

Collapse -
Remember...
by John.Wilkinson / March 27, 2009 8:42 AM PDT
In reply to: You think so?

When DOS came out, gasoline was $0.80/gallon, a postage stamp was $0.15, and minimum wage was $2.19/hour. Likewise, when Windows 95 came out, gas was $1.17/gallon, stamps were $0.29, and minim wage was $4.25/hour. You cannot adequately argue Windows 7 Ultimate should be priced at under $150 based on the prices of previous Microsoft operating systems from 15-30 years ago. Remember, if you believe that argument holds true then you'd have no problem with your boss explaining to you that he/she is cutting your wages because you're being overpaid compared to someone from 1995.

John

Collapse -
And I think inflation plays a role in it
by FrankQC / March 27, 2009 11:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Remember...
Collapse -
And then some...
by John.Wilkinson / March 27, 2009 12:29 PM PDT

Just consider the nominal versus real wages for the past 40 years and you'll find that, compared to average income, goods consume the family budget more now than in past decades. And remember that the inflation rate is just an average, as demonstrated by the $4+/gallon price tag on gasoline for a while last year.

Not only that, but also consider that Windows Vista, and Windows 7, Ultimate is a combination of the consumer and enterprise editions, which is why it demands a higher price than if you took either Windows 95 or Windows NT and calculated a current market price based on inflation. Windows may be expensive, but considering inflation rates, increasing developmental resources for such a massive product, market demand, etc. it is not all that unreasonable. If in doubt, watch Microsoft's latest "I'm just not cool enough to be a Mac" advertisement and see for yourself how a Mac, with nearly identical hardware to a $700 HP laptop, costs $1,200. It is not just $500 of hardware upgrades; Mac OS X raises the cost quite a bit, too. Windows is not free, but it is competitively priced.

John

Collapse -
That explains it.
by FrankQC / March 27, 2009 12:34 PM PDT
In reply to: And then some...

Yea I'm only 18 years old so I know nothing about the old Windows (NT, 98, 2000, etc).

You have a very nice explanation.

Collapse -
I agree to a point
by RealBigSwede / March 28, 2009 7:48 AM PDT
In reply to: And then some...

But still cheaper priced sell better. And what Mac doing I don't care for. I just care for MS. Since I' semi-ret do to heart problem and a $500 OS is very hard on my buget.

Collapse -
Yes but
by FrankQC / March 28, 2009 7:54 AM PDT
In reply to: I agree to a point

The fact that people will download no matter what won't change the outcome. If anything it will lower the cost of physical computers bought @ the stores.

Collapse -
You do not have to pay $500...
by John.Wilkinson / March 28, 2009 10:05 AM PDT
In reply to: I agree to a point

Using Windows Vista's pricing at time of launch:
-> Ultimate edition was $400, not $500.
-> Ultimate edition for upgraders was just $259.
-> If $259 is still too high, Home Premium edition for upgraders was just $159.

And the price of Windows Vista has dropped since then.

Just do not offer to pay over twice the asking price.

John

Collapse -
hehehe
by RealBigSwede / March 29, 2009 2:17 AM PDT

yep, you are right no over paying for free.. but even 250 is just now steep fdor me so I hope that I would be one of the free guy.. (hint hint wink wink)

Collapse -
Haha here's a suggestion
by FrankQC / March 29, 2009 2:21 AM PDT
In reply to: hehehe

Don't buy the operating system. Just buy a new computer with the operating system already on it.

Yep it will cost more, but hey, you'll have a new laptop/desktop to make a small home server Silly

Just backup the whole operating system on the 3 DVDs (as did for Vista and so on).

Or just buy a pre-installed Windows7 netbook haha

Collapse -
hehehehe
by RealBigSwede / March 29, 2009 2:26 AM PDT

now that dosen't make sence!!! if 400 and even 250 is steep for me and new comouter would even be harder!! (RBS looks like a lemonface) I have build all my computer since 1992...

Collapse -
Availability of Bitlocker
by tazmainiandevil / April 10, 2009 2:29 AM PDT

Appears Bitlocker available only in Enterprise edition. Is this true?

Flag
Collapse -
Bit Locker
by FrankQC / April 10, 2009 2:51 AM PDT
Collapse -
Perhaps a stupid question...
by cgarrity / May 21, 2009 3:06 AM PDT

Starter:
Audience: Emerging Markets Only
-> Limited to running 3 programs at the same time

I recently bought a Acer Netbook for traveling use only and it works great for that. Easy to carry, easy to pack.

I've read elsewhere that the Acer will only run the "Starter" version. I have no problem with that although my question is "what are 3 running programs?". If I had IE running, thats one program. Do the programs running in the system try count as programs in this context? Or are we ONLY talking about programs like Word, Excel, IE, etc?

Collapse -
Emerging Markets Only...
by John.Wilkinson / May 21, 2009 4:42 AM PDT

That means you will not find it on Acer models sold in North America, Europe, Australia, and various countries elsewhere in the world.

Nevertheless, I will note that the program limit does apply to applications that have been minimized to the system tray. However, remember that Starter edition is basically Home Basic with a limitation on the number of applications it can run. Thus, if the netbook can run Starter edition, it can also run Home Basic.

John

Collapse -
Emerging Markets...
by cgarrity / May 21, 2009 7:31 AM PDT

Well, "Emerging Markets" does sound a bit 3rd world. However I did read that Acer and the others were going to use that as the default version on their netbooks because of the processor limitations.

I probably won't mess around with updating my Acer Aspire One, but if I did, the Home Basic would be fine with me.

Collapse -
OBSOLETE INFORMATION...
by John.Wilkinson / June 2, 2009 8:28 AM PDT
