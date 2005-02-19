Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Future Users access to Applications.

by Ray Harinec / February 19, 2005 8:54 PM PST

I am setting up a system [XP w SP2] for a Granddaughter [sixth grade]. She is currently the only user, and has full administrator privileges [made the hidden administrator account with password and parents only one with the password in order to still have parental "control"]. It's a Birthday gift, so initially it would seem nice to have her be the only user.

I am going to install Office Professional on it today or tomorrow:

1. I assume that she will likely "allow" her sister and parents to become users. When that happens will they have access to Office Pro in their accounts automatically??? OR [depending on this answer]

2. If I added the other users now, is there anything that I have to do to have Office Pro available for all users?

I'm in PA she's in OR.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Future Users access to Applications.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Future Users access to Applications.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
When I installed Office Pro 2003
by glb613 / February 19, 2005 9:37 PM PST

I got a message about allowing it to be used by only me or anyone using this computer. I picked anyone using this computer even though I am the only user.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The Wonderful World of All Users
by Yew / February 19, 2005 10:36 PM PST

Right click the start menu, and select "Open All Users". This will get you to a special universal start menu listing. Anything you place here, will show up on ALL users' start menus; present AND future alike.

So, if for some reason a program doesn't show up in a new users' start menu, just move it from one user's profile to All Users.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Thank YOU glb 613, also thank YOU YEW. LOL
by Ray Harinec / February 20, 2005 1:00 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.