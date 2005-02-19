Future Users access to Applications.

I got a message about allowing it to be used by only me or anyone using this computer. I picked anyone using this computer even though I am the only user.
I am setting up a system [XP w SP2] for a Granddaughter [sixth grade]. She is currently the only user, and has full administrator privileges [made the hidden administrator account with password and parents only one with the password in order to still have parental "control"]. It's a Birthday gift, so initially it would seem nice to have her be the only user.
I am going to install Office Professional on it today or tomorrow:
1. I assume that she will likely "allow" her sister and parents to become users. When that happens will they have access to Office Pro in their accounts automatically??? OR [depending on this answer]
2. If I added the other users now, is there anything that I have to do to have Office Pro available for all users?
I'm in PA she's in OR.