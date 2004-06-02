PC Hardware forum

Full Capacity of HDD Not Recognised

by jamesebaker / June 2, 2004 7:43 AM PDT

I have an additional 200Gb HDD and only 31.4Gb is showing up. It was showing the full 200Gb but all of a sudden it is not. I know there is a problem with XP OS's without SP1 but I have SP1 and all updates that have been released so it can't be that.

My set-up:
Athlon XP 2100
512Mb RAM
HDD 1 = 80Gb
HDD 2 = 200GB
XP SP1

8 total posts
Re:Full Capacity of HDD Not Recognised (Let's hope...)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 2, 2004 10:24 AM PDT

I have a theory brewing that a new piece of MALWARE could remove the 48-bit registry entry noted at http://www.48bitlba.com/enablebiglbatool.htm and cause users too much grief.

I'm sharing that this is only a theory in that I've only presented it for testing to "someone" and the pest, parasite and malware issue seems to be getting worse. It's so bad that a common piece of advice I hand out daily is to not use IE when you can use anything else. Why stand in the line of fire?

Check that registry entry and let us know.

If you are doing 'anything' dangerous with your PC such as P2P, using IE/OE, then you may want to move to 137GB drives.

Bob

Re:Re:Full Capacity of HDD Not Recognised (Let's hope...)
by jamesebaker / June 2, 2004 5:07 PM PDT

I've run the 48bitLBA test and it passed.

I have also run ad-aware and spybot S&D and cleared all malware etc that was found. Still not solved the problem.

Malware was found?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 2, 2004 11:03 PM PDT

It may have done it's deed! I offered the 48bit test as a test and not a "solution."

Sadly, the solution is to use the disk partitioning tool (Disk Management) to delete, create, format the new space again and then restore from your last backup.

I don't have a spare machine to see what effect flipping the 48bit registry on and off will do, but hope the malware fighters that I noted this to will look into it.

Bob

Re:Full Capacity of HDD Not Recognised
by itsrab / June 4, 2004 1:27 AM PDT

Are you sure your motherboard supports HD's larger than 31.4Gb and if you have been changing jumpers on your HD make sure you havent set the jumper over the 32Gb limiting pins, its easily done. If your motherboard doesnt support large HDD's then you will need to flash update it, check that out at the MB's homesite....

Re:Re:Full Capacity of HDD Not Recognised
by jamesebaker / June 9, 2004 1:59 AM PDT

Its definitely not that as I used to be able to use all of the 200Gb capacity and have had it pretty full at one point so my motherboard definitely recognises 200Gb HDD's.

Re:Re:Re:Full Capacity of HDD Not Recognised
by JMarchi / June 9, 2004 10:28 PM PDT

If you try and format the drive with FAT32 then XP has a limit of 32GB. You must use NTFS to get the full 200GB with XP.

Since you are only getting 32GB it sounds like you are trying to use FAT32.

Full Capacity of HDD Not Recognised
by jamesebaker / June 10, 2004 12:10 AM PDT

I've got a feeling you may be right. I think I may have formatted as FAT32! Is there a way of partitioning the rest of the HDD as NTFS and have one part FAT32 and one part NTFS to save reformating the whole drive or is this not possible?

