Full Capacity of HDD Not Recognised

I have a theory brewing that a new piece of MALWARE could remove the 48-bit registry entry noted at http://www.48bitlba.com/enablebiglbatool.htm and cause users too much grief.
I'm sharing that this is only a theory in that I've only presented it for testing to "someone" and the pest, parasite and malware issue seems to be getting worse. It's so bad that a common piece of advice I hand out daily is to not use IE when you can use anything else. Why stand in the line of fire?
Check that registry entry and let us know.
If you are doing 'anything' dangerous with your PC such as P2P, using IE/OE, then you may want to move to 137GB drives.
I have an additional 200Gb HDD and only 31.4Gb is showing up. It was showing the full 200Gb but all of a sudden it is not. I know there is a problem with XP OS's without SP1 but I have SP1 and all updates that have been released so it can't be that.
My set-up:
Athlon XP 2100
512Mb RAM
HDD 1 = 80Gb
HDD 2 = 200GB
XP SP1