FTP sever setup

Hello.
I want to turn my pc into an ftp server because i want to accessing this ftp site from other PC's. I already have an account to dyndns.org and i choose the domain. If could tell me please what i have to do or give me some guides from internet for creating an ftp server.
Thanks.
