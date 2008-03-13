Windows Vista forum

General discussion

FTP access error

by domenicofavotto / March 13, 2008 8:16 PM PDT

When I try to access an ftp server from my computer, I cannot connect. In Firefox, when I try to type an ftp:// address into the address bar, an error appears saying Unable to Connect. Same error in IE. Same error in filezilla.

I am running Windows Vista Home Premium

please help me.
thanks.

pc specs:
RAM: 768mb
cpu: intel celeron 2.4ghz
os: windows vista home premium 32bit sp0
graphics: nvidia geforce fx 5500
monitor: acer al1916w widescreen lcd monitor 19inch
display resolution: 1280x1024 dvi 32bitcolour
antivirus: kaspersky internet security 7.0.0.125
spywareanti- windows defender and spybot search and destroy 1.5.2.20

if you need more info just ask me. i am happy to give more specs and info if you need it.

please help

thank you

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: FTP access error
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: FTP access error
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Back to the basics.
by Kees Bakker / March 13, 2008 8:27 PM PDT
In reply to: FTP access error

1. Disable the firewall and try again. Might help.

2. Run the native windows command prompt version of ftp (XP has it, I'm not sure about Vista) and connect. This is an example dialog:

C:\>ftp
ftp> open rtfm.mit.edu
Connected with PENGUIN-LUST.mit.edu.
220 (vsFTPd 1.2.2)
User (PENGUIN-LUST.mit.edu:(none)): anonymous
331 Please specify the password.
Password: <<enter your email address here>>
230 Login successful.
ftp> bye
221 Goodbye.
C:\>

Note all error messages. Post your findings.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
don't work
by domenicofavotto / March 14, 2008 11:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Back to the basics.

i tryed disabling the firewall and it still does not work.
i tryed using the ftp command built in to vista but it does not work

i think this problem has something to do with the parental controls winsock lsp.

please help.

thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I have to decline helping get around parental controls BUT
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 14, 2008 11:34 PM PDT
In reply to: don't work
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i enabled passive ftp but still dont work
by domenicofavotto / March 15, 2008 7:29 AM PDT

i enabled passive ftp using the instructions on the webpage you gave me, but ftp still does not work.

by the way, i am the only user of this computer and i do not use parental controls.
please help

thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 15, 2008 8:38 AM PDT

But you are the one that mentioned "the parental controls winsock lsp" so I'm at a loss here why this is even mentioned if such is not installed.

Tell more.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
problem solved.
by domenicofavotto / March 28, 2008 9:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Sorry.

i created a new account for myself this morning as my old account was not working properly. i transferred my files etc. to my new account.

ftp is working properly on my new account now.
problem is solved

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.