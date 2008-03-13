FTP access error

1. Disable the firewall and try again. Might help.
2. Run the native windows command prompt version of ftp (XP has it, I'm not sure about Vista) and connect. This is an example dialog:
C:\>ftp
ftp> open rtfm.mit.edu
Connected with PENGUIN-LUST.mit.edu.
220 (vsFTPd 1.2.2)
User (PENGUIN-LUST.mit.edu:(none)): anonymous
331 Please specify the password.
Password: <<enter your email address here>>
230 Login successful.
ftp> bye
221 Goodbye.
C:\>
Note all error messages. Post your findings.
Kees
When I try to access an ftp server from my computer, I cannot connect. In Firefox, when I try to type an ftp:// address into the address bar, an error appears saying Unable to Connect. Same error in IE. Same error in filezilla.
I am running Windows Vista Home Premium
please help me.
thanks.
pc specs:
RAM: 768mb
cpu: intel celeron 2.4ghz
os: windows vista home premium 32bit sp0
graphics: nvidia geforce fx 5500
monitor: acer al1916w widescreen lcd monitor 19inch
display resolution: 1280x1024 dvi 32bitcolour
antivirus: kaspersky internet security 7.0.0.125
spywareanti- windows defender and spybot search and destroy 1.5.2.20
if you need more info just ask me. i am happy to give more specs and info if you need it.
please help
thank you