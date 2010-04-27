Frustrated with new Samsung stove!

Problems are with both ovens either separate or together in convection.

I did a few extensive digital and analog temperature tests to document that :

1) the initial "at temperature" beep is usually close but then over time the temp drifts down to over 100 degrees F below where it should be.

2) when I restart the oven because it's too cool the oven display confirms the low temperature I measured .

3) as the oven restart the convection fan or fans blow such hot air the food in the middle of the oven that the food is burnt to black while food not in the center or on different racks is not burnt.

4) the restart temperature once the beep sounds is accurate.

5) the convection fans are always blowing the hottest air straight out the middle. Not circulating the air around or reversing fan direction once and a while. So a blowtorch on food in the middle of the oven.



From reading this forum it seems like all of the ovens do the same thing. Seems like a programming problem in the firmware to me.



Does anyone actually have an oven that works? Or was replaced and works now?