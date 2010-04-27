Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
83 total posts
(Page 1 of 3)
Collapse -
Frustrated with new Samsung stove!
DJoanMoore,
I'll be happy to look into this.
What's the model number?
--HDTech
Collapse -
oven temperature
by
brunoite
/
December 23, 2010 2:56 AM PST
I seem to have the same problem with my new samsung range FER700WX. Set oven to 350, signal beeps ready but temp is only 275. It takes 22 minutes to finally reach 350. I did the same adjustment (off by 15 degrees also). This is my second stove. First one was replaced, same problem, technician came said needed new sensor and board so I opted for a replacement. Not happy with this stove.
What is the problem? Is this normal?
Collapse -
(NT)
oven temperature - did you get it fixed
by
klk121
/
January 11, 2012 12:11 PM PST
Collapse -
Take it back and exchange for a different brand
Don't waste your time with the manufacturer samsung - stalling before you figure out this is junk will only make it hard for you to return - your out of money and samsung pockets.
I have one I could not take mine back - I had to repair mine , it still is questionable baking , I will not buy another samsung appliance of any sort .
Collapse -
Frustrated with new Samsung stove!
Well, it is three years later and I see no change in Samsung's product.
I have purchased a Samsung some similar to DJoanMoore. Product #FTQ387LWGX
That oven would not reach temperature and if it did, it would not keep the temperature.
I had a tech come and "repair" it. He told me my cooking was "old fashioned" and that I was not using the oven "correctly". I complained to Lowe's and said I was not happy with this product. Graciously, they swapped out this stove for another Samsung.
Now I have a Samsung #NE597ROABSR. Guess, what? It is the same. It takes an hour to get to temperature. Don't open the door! It will drop 25 degrees in a flash....and then take forever to come to temperature. Meanwhile my bread has flopped, my cake has not risen, and my baking is a disaster.
Can not Samsung do better than this?
Help is warranted. The oven is terrible for the price that is paid for the product. I regret this purchase. I would NOT recommend this product to anyone.
I'd like Samsung to explain how they can make such a faulty product?
Marian Peterson
tpeters3@maine.rr.com
Collapse -
Samsung sucks!!
We have the exact same problem, paid a lot of money for this stove and it went out right after the warrenty expired. Now it will not heat at all.
Collapse -
Same freaking problem here
Samsung NE595ROABSR range
Sent the first one back. Got another one, temperature is way off. Shows anywhere from 15 - 40 degrees F off. When I set the oven higher to compensate, it goes to the temp I want, but then continues to get hotter and hotter. Adjusting the thermostat DOES not help.
Samsung sucks! Had problems with their washer/dryer and fridge as well.
Bought a Samsung TV and the HD is horrible, why do they call it a Smart TV?
Our house is full of Samsung - horrible, horrible products.
Why ARE THEY NOT FIXING THE RANGE???
Collapse -
I doubt service can help me
I unplugged the range for 60 seconds and kept my fingers crossed. No change.
I've been through service already. I doubt they can do anything. They said they would change the thermostat and main board but I have not heard back from them and I doubt it will change anything. This is the second oven in 2 weeks with the same problem.
It seems the convection oven temp is accurate with all 4 of my oven thermometers. The regular bake option (no convection) is not accurate, it registers off by 20-40 degrees.
Does anyone know if this is a design issue? My baked goods are not rising and a turkey roast was overcooked and dry. The oven is either way too cool or way too hot. It seems to have a mind of its own
Collapse -
Re: I doubt service can help me
Hi greentea64,
I am sorry to hear this. If you have a transaction number I would be glad to look into this and see if there is anything I can do for you.
Regards,
HD Tech
Collapse -
@HD Tech
Thank you but I am uncomfortable posting my transaction number on a public forum. Is there any other way to provide it to you?
Collapse -
Re: @HD Tech
Hi greentea64,
The transaction number can only be accessed by Samsung employees. If you would like to contact me directly please send your name, product information, and a description of your issue to qasupport@sea.samsung.com.
Regards,
HD Tech
Collapse -
@HD Tech
Thank you for providing an email address. Do you help customers in Canada if they have exhausted all other options? I know this is a U.S. forum.
Collapse -
Re: @HD Tech
Hi greentea64,
Unfortunately I cannot assist any non US model products. If this is a Canadian model range that you have, I would be glad to forward your information to our Canadian support.
Regards,
HD Tech
Collapse -
@HD Tech
Thanks but I'm corresponding with the Office of the President now.
Collapse -
Model NX58h5600ss
I have the same issue i bought this range and shipped it to the Caribbean, from the moment i set it up I've had issues. I called samsung who refuse to help because it was shipped out of the US.
The oven takes hours to heat up to 200F. when set at 350. I replaced sensor boards and ignition still does not work. Now today the burners on top are lighting and slowly lowering until they go out! I spent so much on this unit!! And Samsung refuse to stick by their product and help!!
Overpriced to begin, shipping cost, duty and service repairs!!
So frustrated.
Collapse -
Samsung Stove junk!
by
dgsweems
/
February 15, 2016 3:59 PM PST
I also have a "piece of junk" Samsung oven. I purchased the new stove from Best Buy (they are also a problem) about 2 years ago, and have had many disasters baking as well. When I called, I get someone from India (who I can barely understand) telling me to re calibrate oven, didn't work. I'm ready to get another oven! The money I have wasted in food, that was not cooked properly! I have even had to adjust cooking a frozen pizza, because at the "correct setting" the center is still cold, so I broil it for additional 5 mins. Fed up!
Collapse -
Take the new one and exchange it for a REAL Brand
Your first hint was the first stove. Take it back and exchange for a real stove made by a different company.
Collapse -
I want to sue
I told Samsung when I had to repair this oven 3 months after purchasing, that it was defective. This is the 5th repair on this oven. Just had it done in end of February and guess what? Today, April 24 and it's NOT HEATING UP AGAIN! Last time I told them, I want a new oven. They try to sell me am extended warranty. Really?! I want to look into suing this company. They made defective merchandise and sold it at above average prices. And now are getting even more money in repairs and extended warranties. Email me at erikad1006@gmail.com if you're interested in pursuing legal action with me.
Collapse -
Can't believe there is not a class action suit already!
I have had the same issues with my new stove as the others on here...and,yes, goggle Samsung oven complaints...many, many issues similar to mine. Some have even had fires start with the defects in this oven. I have had three repairs under warranty. Oven does not hold temp, preheats to 400 then drops off 40 degrees...if I set it to 425. It goes up to 450 and higher!. Last repair they replaced sensors, white board on back of stove AND a burnt wire they found that was connected to lower heat element. AND it still is doing the same thing. lowe's answer is to wait until Samsung warranty is done, then use the extended warranty I purchased from Lowe's!!! This is ridiculous! Add more aggravation by having to take off work for appt. that was never kept!....4 times missing work, two different repair people and still have a stove that doesn't work properly!....
Collapse -
Re: Can't believe there is not a class action suit already!
Hi Maggie723,
I apologize for your experience thus far. If you could post your transaction number, I'd like to see if we can investigate this issue for you.
Regards,
HD Tech
Collapse -
Transaction Numbers
Collapse -
Look at website "Consumer Affairs" Samsung Stove Oven"
Look at the site I suggested! Their are 2014 complaints regarding same issues as posted on here! Samsung is begging for a class action suit.....somebody is going to get hurt by a fire in their home from their stoves!
Collapse -
Samsung oven
I asked Samsung to look into our situation. All I get is the same "your product is out of warranty". Brainiacs don't hear a word I say - the oven was malfunctioning when it was UNDER WARRANTY and they did NOTHING!
I laughed out loud when the last technician/service repair suggested that I used the oven too much. Perhaps they should put in the product description that you shouldn't use this oven more than once a month.
If we spend more money on repairing this oven, we will have spent more than the oven cost originally.
I, too, can't believe there isn't a class action lawsuit already. This fool and her money were parted but I learned my lesson.
Collapse -
Samsung oven
Funny you say out of warranty....my stove was only 8 months old when I called...they said the same thing...I had to fax my receipt....suddenly it was in warranty!...then the rest of the BS began.....AND they extended my warranty another three months!!!...No, No...Lowes told me with the extended warranty for two years I bought from them can't be used UNTIL Samsung's is done!!! OMG...by that time my house will burn down!....I have NEVER spent this much money for a stove in my lifetime....lowes is just as bad in my opinion....won't EVER buy from a box store again!
Collapse -
Re: Samsung oven
Hi ErikaDinPhilly,
I apologize for your experience thus far. If you could post your transaction number, I'd like to see if we can investigate this issue for you.
Regards,
HD Tech
Collapse -
Transaction numbers
For oven purchased in March 2010, the following service was done:
Oct. 2010 - 4007412844
Dec 2010 - 4007684635
Oct 2011 - 4112515465
Oct 2013 - 2122016467
Feb 2014 - 4123187676
In April 2014 when the oven stopped functioning properly AGAIN (and after having spent more money getting repaired) I sent Samsung an email telling them how upset I was that I had just spent a couple hundred bucks in February and not even two months later, the oven wasn't working again. I was told that my ticket had been escalated. That was April 25, 2014. Today is July 8, 2014 and I haven't heard a thing. I wonder how they define "escalated".
There was an oven in our house when we bought it in 2003. It had been there since Lord knows when. Old, old oven, probably from the 80s.The only issue with it was that the broiler didn't work and it was ugly. Finally got rid of it 2010 when we bought the Samsung. I'd rather have that old ugly oven now. At least I could depend on it.
-Erika
Collapse -
Re: Look at website "Consumer Affairs" Samsung Stove Oven
Hi Maggie723,
Thank you for that information. Based on the transaction numbers I can only see one completed repair. We would need to continue with another repair before we can look into any other accommodations. If you would like to set up a repair, please send your name and product information to qasupport@sea.samsung.com.
Regards,
HD Tech
Collapse -
Additional transaction number
Another transaction number is 4124094729.....the transaction number 4123962470 was a NO SHOW.....I had to call and get another transaction number...that is why it appears repair was not done! Well, it still was not repaired, still doesn't hold temp after three visits from two different appliance repairs sent by Samsung!
Collapse -
Fe710 drs bought April. 4 visits and still not fixed
Problems are with both ovens either separate or together in convection.
I did a few extensive digital and analog temperature tests to document that :
1) the initial "at temperature" beep is usually close but then over time the temp drifts down to over 100 degrees F below where it should be.
2) when I restart the oven because it's too cool the oven display confirms the low temperature I measured .
3) as the oven restart the convection fan or fans blow such hot air the food in the middle of the oven that the food is burnt to black while food not in the center or on different racks is not burnt.
4) the restart temperature once the beep sounds is accurate.
5) the convection fans are always blowing the hottest air straight out the middle. Not circulating the air around or reversing fan direction once and a while. So a blowtorch on food in the middle of the oven.
From reading this forum it seems like all of the ovens do the same thing. Seems like a programming problem in the firmware to me.
Does anyone actually have an oven that works? Or was replaced and works now?
Back to Samsung forum
83
total posts
(Page 1 of 3)