Frustrated beyond words!!!!!!!!!!

by beabuy / July 30, 2006 8:10 AM PDT

Someone please, please help:

I cannot access files on the CD-ROM drive of my laptop. it's a combined cd/dvd, and it reads dvd's fine, runs programs from cd's, but when i go to windows explorer and try to open individual files, like word documents, powerpoint presentations, etc, it does not work. if i double click on the drive, nothing happens. if i right click on it and click open, nothing happens. i know it's not an issue with the CD, because I put the same CD into my other computer, and it reads it fine.

And get this, the icing on the cake: I have a network set up, and when i make my cd rom drive sharable, my other computer can access the files on it. So my desktop can read the files fine from the shared cd rom drive in my laptop. but my laptop can't read it's own cd rom drive.

HP support are dumbfounded, they say they have never heard of such a thing, and recommend that i reinstall windows xp.

Can someone please help. I am so frustrated i want to throw the damn laptop out the window.

thanks for any help,
Zoltan

14 total posts
Collapse -
So...
by Papa Echo / July 30, 2006 8:41 AM PDT

Your laptop cannot open the files on the CD ROM, but your desktop can access those files from the Net work. That means your laptop CD drive is able to read the files but somehow they cannot be opened by the laptop. Try this. Let the desktop CD dive read the files and let the laptop access them from the shared CD drive at the desktop. Is that possible ?

Else, reinstall all the programs at the laptop related to those files.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
still frustrated
by beabuy / July 30, 2006 1:27 PM PDT
In reply to: So...

no, that's not how it is.

the laptop has a cd rom drive in it, which it cannot read. there is no network drive.

but when i share the laptop's cd rom drive, the desktop can read files on a cd that's in the laptop's drive.

it is totally crazy. any suggestions?
thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What I meant was......
by Papa Echo / July 30, 2006 1:50 PM PDT
In reply to: still frustrated

...to reverse the "state of affairs"- put the CD at the CD drive of the desktop and use the laptop to access the files(or to share the files now at the desktop). You may need to change the network
settings.

Have you tried reinstalling the programs at the laptop ? Are there any eror messages ?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
We discussed similar in the Office forum.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 30, 2006 9:02 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
still frustrated
by beabuy / July 30, 2006 2:34 PM PDT

no, i think this is a different issue. the laptop simply cannot read files on its own cd drive. it doesn't have anything to do with office. if i open wordpad, it still cannot access any files on a cd.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
In some other discussion...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 30, 2006 10:24 PM PDT
In reply to: still frustrated

The antivirus was set to some "maximum protection".

Sorry, but your posts are not with a lot of clues. No mention of service packs, what antivirus, if there was some trojan or other issues.

At least a reload of the OS should cure it but it would be nice to find what it is.

In closing, it's a shame you dismiss prior finding since the DDE issue can be closed with authority if you tried the items in the noted discussion. Instead you dismissed it.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It is either Bob's answer or...
by Edward ODaniel / July 30, 2006 1:55 PM PDT

it is probable that you have something like InCD on the laptop and lack the same packet writing software on the desktop thus making the files unavailable.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
.
by beabuy / July 30, 2006 2:35 PM PDT

no, the laptop can't read from the cd rom drive that is in it. has nothing to do with the desktop. any suggestions?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Suggestion...
by Edward ODaniel / July 31, 2006 8:10 AM PDT
In reply to: .

WHICH COMPUTER were the files saved to the CD on?

HOW were the files saved to the CD?

As I indicated in the previous post if they were saved to CD through packet writing software (such as InCD or FileCD) they often are not visible on another computer that does not have the same packet writing software installed.

While I seem to have switched around which computer was having the problem reading the Cd the actual suggestion stands as valid. You need to check the packet writing software.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
also:
by beabuy / July 30, 2006 2:38 PM PDT

also, when i right click on the cd rom icon under my computer, it says that out of 652 mb, 580 are available. and it says that when there is no cd in the drive!!! like it's stuck thinking that there is a cd in there.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
weird....
by beabuy / July 30, 2006 2:47 PM PDT

i was randomly changing settings to see if something would work, and something did:

i right clicked on the cd rom drive, drive d, under my computer, and selected properties. then under properties, i went to the recording tab. then on that tab, i selected "enable cd recording on this drive". and now, with that selected, i can access files on cds. what the heck? why is that? can anyone explain?
thanks,
zoltan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Once again...
by Papa Echo / July 30, 2006 6:17 PM PDT
In reply to: weird....

...if you put the CD in the CD Drive of the desktop and enable file sharing, can you then access the files from the laptop ?

If you now disable Recording are you then unable to access the files again ? What CD recording softwares do you have at the laptop, and at the desktop ? Do you have an external CD-R/RW attached to the laptop ?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That is explainable.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 30, 2006 10:25 PM PDT
In reply to: weird....

The IMAPI service and possibly other CD recording services were for lack of description "hooped."

Good find but it's likely some Nero/Roxio was installed and not updated. But that's a wild guess since I don't have the details.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
