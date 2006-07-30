Frustrated beyond words!!!!!!!!!!

Someone please, please help:



I cannot access files on the CD-ROM drive of my laptop. it's a combined cd/dvd, and it reads dvd's fine, runs programs from cd's, but when i go to windows explorer and try to open individual files, like word documents, powerpoint presentations, etc, it does not work. if i double click on the drive, nothing happens. if i right click on it and click open, nothing happens. i know it's not an issue with the CD, because I put the same CD into my other computer, and it reads it fine.



And get this, the icing on the cake: I have a network set up, and when i make my cd rom drive sharable, my other computer can access the files on it. So my desktop can read the files fine from the shared cd rom drive in my laptop. but my laptop can't read it's own cd rom drive.



HP support are dumbfounded, they say they have never heard of such a thing, and recommend that i reinstall windows xp.



Can someone please help. I am so frustrated i want to throw the damn laptop out the window.



thanks for any help,

Zoltan