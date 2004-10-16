Computer Help forum

frozen mouse pointer/sometimes

by cannaanna / October 16, 2004 1:50 AM PDT

Greetings Happy I have a mouse that is acting really strange. For him to work properly I have to re-boot, otherwise, he is frozen. After I re-boot he works until the next day and there he sits, frozen. Any suggestions? Blessings, canna

frozen mouse pointer/sometimes
Re: frozen mouse pointer/sometimes
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 16, 2004 12:11 PM PDT

canna,

We need more info about your computer and mouse. What operating system? What type of mouse, brand, etc.? How old is it? Have you installed the software for it? Have you tried swapping in another mouse and do things work correctly then?

A brand new mouse doesn't cost very much and is easy to replace.....

The more information you give us, then better informed our answers will be.

Grif

Collapse -
Re: frozen mouse pointer/sometimes
by cannaanna / October 17, 2004 5:29 AM PDT

Thank you so much for responding and yes you are right I need to give more info sorry Happy I have a laptop/ Compaq armada 7400 #6266/T4000/D/0/1 I have learned the computer on my own and still learning. I replaced the keypad about 2 months ago, my left "click" broke. My husband helped me and I was surprised how easy it was to do so. I looked thru the manuel and couldn't find anything to help me about this mouse. Like I said, if I totally shut down, he works, strange Happy I have never had any problems with this laptop, I love it. Peace, annie

