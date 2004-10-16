frozen mouse pointer/sometimes

canna,
We need more info about your computer and mouse. What operating system? What type of mouse, brand, etc.? How old is it? Have you installed the software for it? Have you tried swapping in another mouse and do things work correctly then?
A brand new mouse doesn't cost very much and is easy to replace.....
The more information you give us, then better informed our answers will be.
Grif
Greetings I have a mouse that is acting really strange. For him to work properly I have to re-boot, otherwise, he is frozen. After I re-boot he works until the next day and there he sits, frozen. Any suggestions? Blessings, canna