beautiful_chrome..



I'm not sure you realize Antivirus 2009 is a rogue program, and it's why you're experiencing problems. You'll need to remove it. Try the below and see if it helps.



Download Malwarebyte's Anti-Malware from here or Here. Double-click on mbam-setup.exe to install the application.



* Make sure a checkmark is placed next to Update Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware and Launch Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware, then click Finish.

* If an update is found, it will download and install the latest version.

* Once the program has loaded, select Perform Quick Scan, then click Scan.

* The scan may take some time to finish, so please be patient.

* When the scan is complete, click OK, then Show Results to view the results.

* Make sure that everything is checked, and click Remove Selected.

* When disinfection is completed, a log will open in Notepad and you may be prompted to restart (see Extra Notes below).

* The log is automatically saved by MBAM and can be viewed by clicking the Logs tab in MBAM.



Extra Notes:

**If MBAM encounters a file that is difficult to remove, you will be presented with 1 of 2 prompts. Click OK to either and let MBAM proceed with the disinfection process. If asked to restart the computer, please do so immediately.

**If you encounter this message:"c:\program files\malwarebytes' Anti-Malware\mbamext.dll Unable to register the dll/ocx: RegSvr32 failed with exit code 0x5" Click on ignore mbamext.dll



Have a look at the below if you have any problems with the above:

http://www.bleepingcomputer.com/malware-removal/uninstall-antivirus-2009



If you find you have any further problems, please post back and you'll get the help you need...



Carol