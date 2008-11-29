beautiful_chrome..
I'm not sure you realize Antivirus 2009 is a rogue program, and it's why you're experiencing problems. You'll need to remove it. Try the below and see if it helps.
Download Malwarebyte's Anti-Malware from here or Here. Double-click on mbam-setup.exe to install the application.
* Make sure a checkmark is placed next to Update Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware and Launch Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware, then click Finish.
* If an update is found, it will download and install the latest version.
* Once the program has loaded, select Perform Quick Scan, then click Scan.
* The scan may take some time to finish, so please be patient.
* When the scan is complete, click OK, then Show Results to view the results.
* Make sure that everything is checked, and click Remove Selected.
* When disinfection is completed, a log will open in Notepad and you may be prompted to restart (see Extra Notes below).
* The log is automatically saved by MBAM and can be viewed by clicking the Logs tab in MBAM.
Extra Notes:
**If MBAM encounters a file that is difficult to remove, you will be presented with 1 of 2 prompts. Click OK to either and let MBAM proceed with the disinfection process. If asked to restart the computer, please do so immediately.
**If you encounter this message:"c:\program files\malwarebytes' Anti-Malware\mbamext.dll Unable to register the dll/ocx: RegSvr32 failed with exit code 0x5" Click on ignore mbamext.dll
Have a look at the below if you have any problems with the above:
http://www.bleepingcomputer.com/malware-removal/uninstall-antivirus-2009
If you find you have any further problems, please post back and you'll get the help you need...
Carol
So I downloaded Antivirus 2009 to my laptop cuz it was being slow and I knew I had to have something going on. When I downloaded it, it told me to restart my computer so i did that and now, on my account on my computer (administrator) it won't load. I can log on, but it's frozen, the start bar at the bottom won't load, the Icons aren't loading, I can't click on anything, and I let it sit there and try to load for about a half hour. I'm on the guest account on my laptop now. I'm not sure why this part works and the other won't.