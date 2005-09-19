Angela,

Why not:
a) Contact yahoo technical support. If you pay them for the hosting, they will have such. From your description I'm not sure it's totally their problem, but they should certainly be able to help you with it. If not, turn to b).

b) Find another hosting provider, that will support your version of Frontpage. As it's 2 years old already, they will certainly exist.

Hope this helps.


Kees