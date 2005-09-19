Angela,
Why not:
a) Contact yahoo technical support. If you pay them for the hosting, they will have such. From your description I'm not sure it's totally their problem, but they should certainly be able to help you with it. If not, turn to b).
b) Find another hosting provider, that will support your version of Frontpage. As it's 2 years old already, they will certainly exist.
Hope this helps.
Kees
Hi All,
I did a fantastic website in FP2003, unfortunately yahoo web hosting only supports FP2002 extensions..
I uploaded my site, and now all my fonts changed, and pics/jpgs for the site aren't available (I get those little red Xs)and the site looks like crap on the web (great in FP preview though)
I'm not sure what the differences are between the 2002 and 2003 server extensions and why my site won't work? And what I can do to get it to work? I'm one of those "creative designers" for websites, but not well versed in the "technical" details.
Any takers? Thanks for your help!
Cheers,
Angela