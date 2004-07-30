sung to the tune of the '60s hit by Jimmy Dean



Every mornin' on the Hill you could see him arrive

Standing six-foot-four, weighing one-twenty-five

Kinda' scrawny at the shoulders and lacking a spine

And when he spoke at all, it was mainly to whine

(Big John, Big John) Big Bad John



Nobody seems to know what's in John's soul

His 'beliefs' are based on the latest poll

'Though he'll say what it takes to get your votes

It's the leftist agenda that he really promotes - Big John.



Some one said he came from Boston town

Where he joined the Navy and gained renown

'Earning' three purple hearts and one bronze star

The home folks said, "This boy will go far"

(Big John, Big John) Big Bad John (Big John)



Then came a day back in '71

When he renounced all the medals that he had won

Then turned against his country and his Navy friends

And sold them out for his own selfish ends? (Big John)



He appeared before Congress and on left-wing talk shows

Giving aid and comfort to America's foes

It was clear to see whose side he was on

Some say he helped cause the fall of Saigon - Big John

(Big John, Big John) Big Bad John (Big John)



He claims to be for the working poor

Yet he owns 5 mansions from shore to shore

He never had to work a day in his life

'cause he learned it helps to have a wealthy wife! - Big John



Now he wants to be our next President

and Commander-in-chief of those he resents:

The American soldiers who fight and die

To give him the freedom to tell us his lies

(Big John, Big John) Big Bad John (Big John)



Thousands have sacrificed their young lives

To help ensure that our nation survives

A vote for Kerry is a slap in the face

To all the brave soldiers that he's disgraced



FADE (Big John, Big John) Big Bad John (Big John)