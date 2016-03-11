frequency of problem notices.

Windows 10 forum

by shafiqkhan31 / March 11, 2016 4:00 AM PST

I started with windows 10 quite early. As soon as I got the opportunity.
I have been getting "problem" notifications all along.
Every time I boot my PC (that is every morning) I get a notification, "Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart. We're just collecting some error info, and then we'll restart for you."
The errors are given in case one wants to find out more on the internet.
These are like so, KERNAL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE or ATTEMTED_EXECUTE_OF_NOEXECUTE_MEMORY or BAD_POOL_HEADER etc. They never repeat.
It takes a best part of five minutes before the PC s started.
It can not be the normal situation for the most sophisticated offering from the Microsoft ! Please help to resolve this irritant.

download and run memtest on it
by James Denison / March 11, 2016 4:21 AM PST

RAM may be failing. If you have it overclocked, slow it back down.

Re: problem notices
by Kees_B Forum moderator / March 11, 2016 4:31 AM PST
When the error notices are random
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 11, 2016 7:53 AM PST

I too do the memtest but check with the owner about their maintenance. For laptops I want to see the canned air on the vents the 1st of every month and for desktops, every 3 months.

There are a lot of PCs that are problematic that have other issues but the number of heat issues I encountered last year was a new record. It appears folk are treating PCs as appliances yet nothing has really changed in the world of PCs. Still needs regular care.

Thank you all
by shafiqkhan31 / March 31, 2016 10:03 AM PDT

Good advice s always the problem solved. A can of dry air did the trick. Thank you.

