frequency of problem notices.

RAM may be failing. If you have it overclocked, slow it back down.
I started with windows 10 quite early. As soon as I got the opportunity.
I have been getting "problem" notifications all along.
Every time I boot my PC (that is every morning) I get a notification, "Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart. We're just collecting some error info, and then we'll restart for you."
The errors are given in case one wants to find out more on the internet.
These are like so, KERNAL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE or ATTEMTED_EXECUTE_OF_NOEXECUTE_MEMORY or BAD_POOL_HEADER etc. They never repeat.
It takes a best part of five minutes before the PC s started.
It can not be the normal situation for the most sophisticated offering from the Microsoft ! Please help to resolve this irritant.