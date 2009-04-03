Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Free upgrade to Windows 7

by qqqq88 / April 3, 2009 4:42 AM PDT

I read somewhere that if you buy Windows Vista during a certain timeframe you will get a certificate for a free upgrade to Windows 7 when it is released. Does anyone know what the timeframe to qualify for this is? Does it apply to any purchase of Vista(for example buying Vista off the shelf or buying a Vista upgrade), or just to purchases of computers that come with Vista?

Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Free upgrade to Windows 7
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Free upgrade to Windows 7
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Not yet known.
by Kees Bakker / April 3, 2009 4:53 AM PDT

But Microsoft did it when they brought out Vista. I still have a nice unused Vista DVD they sent me, because I bought a PC with XP at the 'right' moment.
But one of the reasons is supposed to be they didn't manage to launch Vista in time for the Christmas sales peak, and they had to keep friends with the hardware manufacturers ...

http://www.microsoft.com/presspass/press/2006/oct06/10-24techguaranteepr.mspx is the official notice.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
upgrade protection usually offered 6 months prior to release
by ramarc / April 3, 2009 5:39 AM PDT

with windows 7 scheduled for a december release, july 1 is the date most folks are reporting. buying a full vista license in that timeframe will get you a corresponding windows 7 license, but an xp to vista upgrade will probably not be covered.
crunchgear link, zdnet link

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.