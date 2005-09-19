Speakeasy forum

General discussion

France takes avian flu seriously.

by crowsfoot / September 19, 2005 3:12 AM PDT
Europe races to shore up bird flu defences
France has said it would build up stocks of vaccines as soon as they are available and other medicines now, and reinforce airport checks.

''Reserves of anti-viral medicines, vaccines and protective measures for the population will be increased to the levels required to ensure the health of all French citizens,'' it said.

It said it would also boost stocks of protective face masks from 50 million to 200 million.

French media have said the government had already acquired 5 million doses of the antiviral drug Tamiflu, produced by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche <ROG.VX>, and was planning to raise the level to 14 million by the end of the year.

The drug helps fight flu. The fewer people have the disease, the lower the chance of avian flu mutating and spreading.

---------------------------------------

good read

---------------------------------------

Wide Angle: tomorrow on PBS
Wide Angle''H5N1: Killer Flu''
Tuesday, September 20, 2005 9 - 10:00 pm
The next global human flu epidemic may begin with a sick duck in Vietnam's Mekong River Delta, now the epicenter of the current outbreak of the deadly H5N1 avian influenza virus. The World Health Organization estimates that in a worst-case scenario a global epidemic of bird flu might claim between 50 and l00 million lives. Join us as ''Wide Angle'' travels to Vietnam to portray the nation's response to outbreaks.
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: France takes avian flu seriously.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: France takes avian flu seriously.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
That's nice
by EdH / September 19, 2005 3:20 AM PDT

Buildong up stocks of Tamiflu and other anti-viral agents is a good idea, but note that so far it's NOT been established that the avain flu is transmissible from human to human or even animal to human, thus predictions of a pandemic may be premature.

And there is no vaccine for avian flu as of yet.

Airport checks are fine, as far as they go.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A few thoughts....
by Angeline Booher / September 19, 2005 4:26 AM PDT
In reply to: That's nice

Just from memory, so I can stand corrected...

But didn't AIDS originally infect monkeys, and entered this country via one male flight attendant? I know, I know how AIDS was initially spread, but there were innocent transmissions, as well.

I mention this only because I don't think we should be too complacent considering that the virus spread to Russia by migratory birds, and even reached the Netherlands. The transmission from the original source, poultry, to migratory birds may or may not show strengthening or mutation.

Thus I agree re: all preventive measures be taken, and a decent supply of medications be available.

I probably think more about it as my age puts me in a group most susceptible to fatality from any flu infections.

(Sources0

Experts will not know the make-up of any pandemic strain until it appears, and it can take six months to develop a vaccine against a particular strain.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/health/4245004.stm

Bird flu viruses do not usually infect humans, but several cases of human infection with bird flu viruses have occurred since 1997.
http://www.cdc.gov/flu/avian/gen-info/facts.htm

Analyses of viruses from the Russian outbreak, recently published on the OIE website, show apparent similarity to viruses isolated from migratory birds during the Qinghai Lake outbreak. Specimens from the Mongolian outbreak in migratory birds should also prove useful in shedding light on these recent developments. Monitoring the spread and evolution of avian H5N1 viruses in birds and rapidly comparing these results with previously characterized H5N1 viruses is an essential activity for assessing the risk of pandemic influenza.

The poultry outbreaks in Russia and Kazakhstan are caused by a virus that has repeatedly demonstrated its ability, in outbreaks in Hong Kong in 1997, in Hong Kong in 2003, and in south-east Asia since early 2004, to cross the species barrier to infect humans, causing severe disease with high fatality. A similar risk of human cases exists in areas newly affected with H5N1 disease in poultry.

http://www.who.int/csr/don/2005_08_18/en/

Factors relating to poultry densities and farming systems seen in different countries may also influence the risk that human cases will occur. During a 2003 outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, caused by the H7N7 strain, in the Netherlands, more than 80 cases of conjunctivitis were detected in poultry workers, cullers, and their close contacts, and one veterinarian died. That event, which was contained following the destruction of around 30 million poultry, underscores the need for newly affected countries to follow FAO/OIE/WHO recommended precautions when undertaking control measures in affected farms.

The expanding geographical presence of the virus is of concern as it creates further opportunities for human exposure. Each additional human case increases opportunities for the virus to improve its transmissibility, through either adaptive mutation or reassortment. The emergence of an H5N1 strain that is readily transmitted among humans would mark the start of a pandemic.

http://www.who.int/csr/don/2005_08_18/en/

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Some additional thoughts ...
by Evie / September 19, 2005 4:49 AM PDT
In reply to: A few thoughts....

... (1) Vaccines have shelf lives. How long are the stockpiles good for before being trashed and replaced (at what cost?)

(2) According to your CDC link, there hasn't been ANY avian flu in France in the bird population.

(3) QUARANTINE and travel restrictions can and should be the most effective means of preventing this pandemic.

Responding to one thing in Bob's excerpt:

It said it would also boost stocks of protective face masks from 50 million to 200 million.

That's about 3 masks per Frank! (CIA Factbook puts July 2005 population estimate at just under 61 million)

About the only response to the bird flu scare that seems rational to me is the efforts being made for new generation vaccines.

Evie Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I thought this was sorta interesting
by Angeline Booher / September 19, 2005 5:12 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes, interesting ...
by Evie / September 19, 2005 5:24 AM PDT

... and also makes you wonder why the magic number is three?

Evie Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Too bad they didn't take ...
by Evie / September 19, 2005 4:19 AM PDT

... a heat wave seriously last summer. FIFTEEN THOUSAND elderly and infirm perished Sad

Evie Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) My mistake. Wide Angle: Tuesday on PBS
by crowsfoot / September 19, 2005 2:01 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.