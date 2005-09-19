France takes avian flu seriously.

Just from memory, so I can stand corrected...



But didn't AIDS originally infect monkeys, and entered this country via one male flight attendant? I know, I know how AIDS was initially spread, but there were innocent transmissions, as well.



I mention this only because I don't think we should be too complacent considering that the virus spread to Russia by migratory birds, and even reached the Netherlands. The transmission from the original source, poultry, to migratory birds may or may not show strengthening or mutation.



Thus I agree re: all preventive measures be taken, and a decent supply of medications be available.



I probably think more about it as my age puts me in a group most susceptible to fatality from any flu infections.



Experts will not know the make-up of any pandemic strain until it appears, and it can take six months to develop a vaccine against a particular strain.



http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/health/4245004.stm



Bird flu viruses do not usually infect humans, but several cases of human infection with bird flu viruses have occurred since 1997.

http://www.cdc.gov/flu/avian/gen-info/facts.htm



Analyses of viruses from the Russian outbreak, recently published on the OIE website, show apparent similarity to viruses isolated from migratory birds during the Qinghai Lake outbreak. Specimens from the Mongolian outbreak in migratory birds should also prove useful in shedding light on these recent developments. Monitoring the spread and evolution of avian H5N1 viruses in birds and rapidly comparing these results with previously characterized H5N1 viruses is an essential activity for assessing the risk of pandemic influenza.



The poultry outbreaks in Russia and Kazakhstan are caused by a virus that has repeatedly demonstrated its ability, in outbreaks in Hong Kong in 1997, in Hong Kong in 2003, and in south-east Asia since early 2004, to cross the species barrier to infect humans, causing severe disease with high fatality. A similar risk of human cases exists in areas newly affected with H5N1 disease in poultry.



http://www.who.int/csr/don/2005_08_18/en/



Factors relating to poultry densities and farming systems seen in different countries may also influence the risk that human cases will occur. During a 2003 outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, caused by the H7N7 strain, in the Netherlands, more than 80 cases of conjunctivitis were detected in poultry workers, cullers, and their close contacts, and one veterinarian died. That event, which was contained following the destruction of around 30 million poultry, underscores the need for newly affected countries to follow FAO/OIE/WHO recommended precautions when undertaking control measures in affected farms.



The expanding geographical presence of the virus is of concern as it creates further opportunities for human exposure. Each additional human case increases opportunities for the virus to improve its transmissibility, through either adaptive mutation or reassortment. The emergence of an H5N1 strain that is readily transmitted among humans would mark the start of a pandemic.



http://www.who.int/csr/don/2005_08_18/en/



