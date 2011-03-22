Fox News tells different story from CNN

Speakeasy forum

by grimgraphix / March 22, 2011 10:55 AM PDT

CNN senior international correspondent Nic Robertson blasted Fox News [story was reported by Fox correspondent Jennifer Griffin] on Monday for its report that Libyan authorities used him and other journalists as "human shields" in order to prevent an attack on Muammar Gadhafi's compound in Tripoli the night before.

While Griffin is sticking by her reporting, she acknowledged that Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan sent a security guard with a camera on the government-organized trip. "I did not know about that earlier today," she said. "I became aware of that this evening. That was my mistake and I apologize for that."

Fox had cameras on the scene of the story that their corespondent presented a story about. One has to wonder... if the most watched news source in the US had actual footage of reporters being used as human shields then why didn't they use it?
17 total posts
You expect facts from Fox? That's not their style.
by Ziks511 / March 22, 2011 11:16 AM PDT

They have an agenda and they stick to it, regardless of reality.

And as you point out, if they had the footage they'd have shown it. Remember Peter Arnett of CNN broadcasting from Baghdad during Gulf War 1? Now that was news, and that was reporting.

Fox isn't a serious contender in any area of news, it's just a mouthpiece run by Roger Ailes for whatever he wants said.

Despite his Republican Congress origins, I'm quite impressed by Joe Scarborough on MSNBC. He's matured into a pretty good broadcaster.

Rob

I remember Arnett...
by J. Vega / March 22, 2011 1:46 PM PDT

I also remember the Operation Tailwind" story.

They have an agenda and they stick to it, regardless
by James Denison / March 22, 2011 9:28 PM PDT
They have an agenda and they stick to it, regardless of reality.

As do you. Do not allow Logic to interfere, or Reality might set in.
How would you prove or disprove that?
by wagga-wakka / March 22, 2011 12:31 PM PDT

They brought the reporters to a place that might be targeted, no? What is "actual footage of reporters being used as human shields?"

She said she got the intelligence from British sources. Was that a lie? Any evidence she did not?

well, what is a human shield?
by grimgraphix / March 22, 2011 1:33 PM PDT

One might assume that a "human shield" is innocent people being held at strategic locations in order to dissuade a military strike on that location.

"British fighter jets had seven missiles," Griffin told Fox News anchor Jon Scott Monday afternoon. "They were in fact going to be fired from tornado fighter planes onto that compound, but the mission had to be cut short because of the presence of CNN television crews and Reuters journalists on the ground who had been taken to the site."


From wagga-wakka (btw... love the handle) : What is "actual footage of reporters being used as human shields?"

"Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan sent a security guard with a camera on the government-organized trip." The very trip that Griffin says CNN and Reuters Crews were being used as human shields also had Fox cameramen too. It is a darn shame that Fox editors and producers failed to use the footage they had... to back up Ms Griffins report. Pretty glaring mistake from the worlds' leading news source. I'll be looking forward to Ms Griffin using that footage in future rebuttals of CNN's slanderous claims of hypocrisy.

I think that it would be best...
by J. Vega / March 22, 2011 2:37 PM PDT
The video link "clarifying" the story is good.
by grimgraphix / March 22, 2011 4:11 PM PDT

Good to see they had a chance to explain things better... than the 2 live broadcasts covering the story earlier in the day.

Footage of what?
by wagga-wakka / March 22, 2011 9:09 PM PDT

What would it show? A bunch of reporters standing around? No one is claiming they were tied up with duct tape.

Was a bombing mission cut short or not? That is the proof of the matter.

There's no slander here (from Fox anyway, not sure about you.)

British sources confirmed....
by wagga-wakka / March 22, 2011 9:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Footage of what?
that seven Storm Shadow missiles were ready to be fired from a British aircraft, but the strikes had to be curtailed due to crews from CNN, Reuters and other organizations nearby


Is that true or not? If so, that says "human shield" as loudly as it can be said.
If only Reuters hadn't been there
by James Denison / March 22, 2011 9:30 PM PDT
Devil
The person that made the error in reporting
by JP Bill / March 22, 2011 9:39 PM PDT
In reply to: Footage of what?

can admit her error in reporting....

Why can't you admit her error?

What did she admit?
by wagga-wakka / March 22, 2011 10:01 PM PDT
While Griffin is sticking by her reporting, she acknowledged that Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan sent a security guard with a camera on the government-organized trip. "I did not know about that earlier today," she said. "I became aware of that this evening. That was my mistake and I apologize for that."

She said that the earlier assertion that no Fox News personnel were present on the tour was "my mistake, and I apologize for the error."

That is the sum total of her "admission" of error. She didn't "admit" the story was incorrect, did she? She"admitted" that the Fox reporter wasn't there though a security guard was sent in his place. Not much of an admission, is it?
YES!.......Admitting an "error"
by JP Bill / March 22, 2011 10:13 PM PDT
In reply to: What did she admit?

Is "much of an admission" for a reporter.

The question begging to be asked is
by Roger NC / March 23, 2011 9:43 AM PDT

what the hades are reporters from the countries attacking doing on the target sites?

Stupidity.

Got to feel sorry for Kaddafi..
by wagga-wakka / March 23, 2011 12:26 AM PDT

No one can spell his name, he gets screwed in a real estate deal by Donald Trump, and now the mean old Fox reporter is falsely accusing him of using journalists as human shields! The guy just can't get a break.

The guy just can't get a break.
by JP Bill / March 23, 2011 12:28 AM PDT

Said the person accusing him of using reporters as human shields

