Found New Hardware (MTP Device) wont quit popin up!

So mine has been blinking at my all morning and making this really obnoxious bleeping noise.
Go to Control Panel > Taskbar & Start Menu.
Then on the Taskbar menu hit "Customize" That will show you the current items in your taskbar. You should have one that says "<no title>" - that is the MTP Device. Click on the "Hide when inactive" and change it to "Always hide".
This should have no affect on you being able to put music on your device. Hope this helps, and good luck with everything!
Just got a MP3 player (Philips SA4010), and did the whole set up process. Ran into afew bumbs like WMP and the Philips Device Manager not connecting with the MP3. Followed the steps provided by Philips to fix the that. After that it both WMP and PDM both connnected with the MP3. Now the only problem is that the "found new hard ware" MTP Device bubble/pop up, what ever you wanna call it, will not stop promting me. Even after I have closed it out, it pops right back up. So my question is, how in the world do I get it to stop, and will that cause the MP3 not being able to sync with WMP??? Help, please I deploy in two weeks and would really like to have the MP3 all set and ready to go!!! Thanxs.
System....
Insigina D300a
2.8 GHz w/ Intel P4
99 GB HD <---thats what it says
512 MB DDR SDRAM <----again, tis what it says
Windows XP SP2