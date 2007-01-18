Found New Hardware (MTP Device) wont quit popin up!

Just got a MP3 player (Philips SA4010), and did the whole set up process. Ran into afew bumbs like WMP and the Philips Device Manager not connecting with the MP3. Followed the steps provided by Philips to fix the that. After that it both WMP and PDM both connnected with the MP3. Now the only problem is that the "found new hard ware" MTP Device bubble/pop up, what ever you wanna call it, will not stop promting me. Even after I have closed it out, it pops right back up. So my question is, how in the world do I get it to stop, and will that cause the MP3 not being able to sync with WMP??? Help, please I deploy in two weeks and would really like to have the MP3 all set and ready to go!!! Thanxs.





System....

Insigina D300a

2.8 GHz w/ Intel P4

99 GB HD <---thats what it says

512 MB DDR SDRAM <----again, tis what it says

Windows XP SP2