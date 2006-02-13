Cnet will be performing maintenance and upgrades to the forums on Wednesday, as noted in the following announcement from Lee Koo, the forum administrator:
Heads up members!
This Wednesday, February 15, 2006, starting around 3PM PST, our engineering team will be upgrading our forum servers in order to help alleviate some performance issues.
If all goes according to plan, the forum outage shouldn't take more than 2 hours. During this 2 hour period you will experience some instability in the forums--which is to be expected. And we do apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused during this upgrade.
Once the forums are back up and stable, please do click around the forums. And if you've notice any minor, major improvements, or even worst in regards to the forum's performance, please post your feedback in this thread, because our engineers are looking forward to your feedback.
Thanks in Advance!
-Lee
CNET Community
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.