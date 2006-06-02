Forum bug tracking : Message marking issues

Lee, Has anything been done about this?





I did not read the posts to the discussion that had (NT) in front of

them. Before I left that forum, I clicked on mark all discussions read.

It then turns all the discussions gray. Sometimes it will keep the words

mark all discussions read even with all the discussions being read. When

I return to the Forum, later that day or the next day, The discussions

are all mixed up. The new and discussions with replies used to go to the

top and you'd start there. They are no longer doing this. The new ones

are at the top and you then can have gray and red dots mixed together.

The ones where there are gray dots mixed with red dots sometimes have

replies to them and sometimes the do not. Sometimes the post that was

marked gray has turned red again without any new posts. This has been an

ongoing thing with the forums. This is where the confusion is at.



Here are some other posts that are trying to explain this



http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=177253&messageID=1945682



http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=180896&messageID=1979136



http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=175299&messageID=1925231



This one is the first I can remember it started but cursor problem has

been fixed



http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=172641&messageID=1903798



None of this works from 4/24/2006



http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=171681&messageID=1895869



Another one



http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=170021&messageID=1879712



http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=169301&messageID=1872692



This is about when everything started going South. I hope you get

your technicians together to read this and help get the forums back to

normal again.



There is another issue while I have your attention, When you click

on Jump to Page: and choose a number it works fine, however when you

click on next or previous it takes you many pages.



Lee, Thank you for listening and I hope that the CNET forum

community and get "Put back together again"



Thanks,



Rick