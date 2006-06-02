Forum bug tracking : Message marking issues

Forum Feedback & Announcements forum

by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / June 2, 2006 7:30 AM PDT

Hi folks,

To keep everything organized, I'm creating this new thread to keep track of bugs that pertain to Forum Message marking (read/not read) feature only.

If you have an issues with this particular feature, please post them here and describe to the best of your ability the issues you are experiencing--screen shots, URL examples will be helpful.

Up-to-date 6/2/06, as I know of, the engineer has currently resolved the incosistent message marking issues, but if do have an issue, this is the place to report it.

Thanks a bunch!
-Lee

Collapse -
**Slowly and tentatively raises his hand**
by John.Wilkinson / June 2, 2006 9:33 AM PDT

Sorry Lee, but it's not 100% yet. Most of the threads that were giving me problems are now displaying the markings properly, but there are a few stragglers. After seeing this thread 30 minutes ago I went through my usual forums and marked all messages read. Now looking through again a few threads are lighting up red (unread) when no new replies have been posted.

A few of the threads with Alzheimer's are as follows. In all, I'm finding about two dozen spread throughout 9 forums.

* error messages (Last post 06/02/2006 11:44 AM)
* WIN98 cant boot in normal HELPPPPPPPPPPPPPP (Last post 06/02/2006 1:28 PM)
* Time warner cable..........Roadrunner (Last post 06/02/2006 4:21 AM)
* Both scandisk and defrag won't run. (Last post 06/02/2006 12:39 AM
* Blue Screen of Death (Last post 06/02/2006 12:39 PM)

And this one I mark read, return to the main form page, then go back and it's immediately red again...the other ones don't forget their color markings until 5-15 minutes later.

I'm certainly glad they're working on it, and have noted a marked improvement overall, but it looks like their work is not yet done. Sad

John

Collapse -
Trouble maker
by Glenda / June 2, 2006 11:25 AM PDT
Devil
Collapse -
V$S forum
by phil66 / June 3, 2006 12:22 AM PDT
Collapse -
New development...
by John.Wilkinson / June 3, 2006 2:18 AM PDT

Either the techs are working on it or the issue is changing on its own, but now when I click on the "mark all messages read" option it does so for the threads that are working, and the link disappears as expected, but the trouble-making threads never go grey...they remain red. Previously they would go grey, then wait 5-15 minutes before going red again. Here's the screenshot.

John


P.S. Alright...come on out Sue...I know it's you behind all of this. Devil

Collapse -
Tattletale!!!!!!
by Glenda / June 3, 2006 1:24 PM PDT
In reply to: New development...

I'm telling Mom on you!!!!!! Devil

Collapse -
I have trouble here
by PudgyOne / June 3, 2006 10:48 PM PDT
Collapse -
Thanks Rick......
by Glenda / June 4, 2006 3:10 AM PDT
In reply to: I have trouble here

Now there are two of us Devil

Sue

Collapse -
I almost missed your post
by PudgyOne / June 5, 2006 7:27 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Rick......

I almost missed your post. On the main Forum Feedback page, this was marked as grey. When I opened it to see it you posted, there was a yellow post here.

This is still not corrected.

And you're welcome Sue.


Rick

Collapse -
Welcome Rick
by Glenda / June 6, 2006 12:04 AM PDT

And I know exactly how you feel:( The same thing is happening to me and it gets old:( Almost more trouble than it's worth to keep up with discussions.
Sue

Collapse -
Came here on 06/06/06
by PudgyOne / June 6, 2006 5:36 AM PDT

Came here on 06/06/06 and this is what I saw when I arrived at the Forum Feedback Forum. Be fore I left yesterday I Marked all discussions read.

http://img397.imageshack.us/img397/3553/forumfeedback060620067zg.jpg

Sometimes the grey ones have new posts and sometimes they do NOT. This time they do not but the posts below them do have posts.

I hope this doesn't have anything to do with 666!

I know it doesn't because it's been doing this for some time now.

Sue, could you please fix this for us!


Rick

Collapse -
Hey!!!!
by Glenda / June 6, 2006 5:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Came here on 06/06/06

I didn't mess this one up, John W did!!! I think they had better put the techs back i thneir cages and keep them there until they fix this one Devil
Sue

Collapse -
Rats!! I hate typos!!!
by Glenda / June 6, 2006 5:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Hey!!!!

i thneir / That was supposed to be: in their Devil

Collapse -
666 is a typo
by taboma / June 19, 2006 4:26 PM PDT
In reply to: Came here on 06/06/06

616 is correct.

Where is the link from John Rhobie now that I need it?

-Kevin

Collapse -
I went here
by PudgyOne / June 6, 2006 5:52 AM PDT

I went here

http://reviews.cnet.com/5204-7598-0.html?forumID=51


Notice the grey dot at Status of threads (see image below)

http://img319.imageshack.us/img319/563/status2060620065bq.jpg


Then I opened the thread and got this


http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=177253&messageID=1945682


Notice the yellow dot at glenn30 post (see image below)


http://img319.imageshack.us/img319/4338/statis0sc.jpg


This is what all the confusion is all about. We cannot tell what is read and NOT read and what has new posts and what has no new posts. It's getting to the poing that we are starting to go crazy.


Lee, please help.


Thanks Rick

Collapse -
Starting??? LOL
by Glenda / June 6, 2006 6:01 AM PDT
In reply to: I went here

Speak for yourself, I have been crazy for years;)

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) The problems continue...no reprieve!
by John.Wilkinson / June 19, 2006 8:16 AM PDT
Collapse -
The email thing,
by hobbes / June 19, 2006 3:07 PM PDT

Id rather not get a email response on tracked messages. Just some way to organize which threads I need to check out when I visit only. I see you have other issues with it to resolve too, but would you please put on that list, giving people an option not to get email notification on tracked messages?

Collapse -
Lee, Has anything been done about this?
by PudgyOne / June 20, 2006 4:20 AM PDT

Lee, Has anything been done about this?


I did not read the posts to the discussion that had (NT) in front of
them. Before I left that forum, I clicked on mark all discussions read.
It then turns all the discussions gray. Sometimes it will keep the words
mark all discussions read even with all the discussions being read. When
I return to the Forum, later that day or the next day, The discussions
are all mixed up. The new and discussions with replies used to go to the
top and you'd start there. They are no longer doing this. The new ones
are at the top and you then can have gray and red dots mixed together.
The ones where there are gray dots mixed with red dots sometimes have
replies to them and sometimes the do not. Sometimes the post that was
marked gray has turned red again without any new posts. This has been an
ongoing thing with the forums. This is where the confusion is at.

Here are some other posts that are trying to explain this

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=177253&messageID=1945682

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=180896&messageID=1979136

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=175299&messageID=1925231

This one is the first I can remember it started but cursor problem has
been fixed

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=172641&messageID=1903798

None of this works from 4/24/2006

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=171681&messageID=1895869

Another one

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=170021&messageID=1879712

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7598-0.html?forumID=51&threadID=169301&messageID=1872692

This is about when everything started going South. I hope you get
your technicians together to read this and help get the forums back to
normal again.

There is another issue while I have your attention, When you click
on Jump to Page: and choose a number it works fine, however when you
click on next or previous it takes you many pages.

Lee, Thank you for listening and I hope that the CNET forum
community and get "Put back together again"

Thanks,

Rick

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Forums, still NOT working correctly!
by PudgyOne / June 22, 2006 6:52 PM PDT
Collapse -
Marking bug still rampant...
by glenn30 / June 23, 2006 12:34 AM PDT

Still finding threads that were previously read being pushed up with a new reply... yet the thread is color coded "Gray". Confused

Glenn

Collapse -
Still cannot tell
by PudgyOne / June 24, 2006 4:13 AM PDT

Still cannot tell which have new posts and which ones don't

Collapse -
Message marking
by PudgyOne / June 29, 2006 6:41 PM PDT

Message marking is still NOT working correctly.

Rick

Collapse -
It's reached its peak...
by John.Wilkinson / July 7, 2006 12:01 PM PDT

Right now 2/3 of all threads that I have read are marked with read dots indicating there is a new post when there isn't. Where's my complementary Motrin? Wink

John

Collapse -
Try looking here
by PudgyOne / July 7, 2006 2:10 PM PDT
Collapse -
I have found out
by PudgyOne / July 7, 2006 2:13 PM PDT

I have found out that messages that have (NT) are NOT being reset by the Mark all discussions read feature.


Hope this helps.


Rick

Collapse -
Lee, these 3 threads keep showing new
by Glenda / July 10, 2006 6:26 AM PDT
Collapse -
All message marking lost today
by John Robie / July 11, 2006 7:59 AM PDT

Thought the programmers were screwing around and would restore, but no soap as of now....Grrrrrrr.....

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Thanks, just reinstated & returned to normal.
by John Robie / July 11, 2006 8:20 AM PDT
Collapse -
All of the SE messages are still yellow for me. All tracking
by Kiddpeat / July 11, 2006 11:16 AM PDT

is gone. Other forums, still have some tracking info.

