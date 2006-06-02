Forum bug tracking : Message marking issues

Sorry Lee, but it's not 100% yet. Most of the threads that were giving me problems are now displaying the markings properly, but there are a few stragglers. After seeing this thread 30 minutes ago I went through my usual forums and marked all messages read. Now looking through again a few threads are lighting up red (unread) when no new replies have been posted.
A few of the threads with Alzheimer's are as follows. In all, I'm finding about two dozen spread throughout 9 forums.
* error messages (Last post 06/02/2006 11:44 AM)
* WIN98 cant boot in normal HELPPPPPPPPPPPPPP (Last post 06/02/2006 1:28 PM)
* Time warner cable..........Roadrunner (Last post 06/02/2006 4:21 AM)
* Both scandisk and defrag won't run. (Last post 06/02/2006 12:39 AM
* Blue Screen of Death (Last post 06/02/2006 12:39 PM)
And this one I mark read, return to the main form page, then go back and it's immediately red again...the other ones don't forget their color markings until 5-15 minutes later.
I'm certainly glad they're working on it, and have noted a marked improvement overall, but it looks like their work is not yet done.
John
Hi folks,
To keep everything organized, I'm creating this new thread to keep track of bugs that pertain to Forum Message marking (read/not read) feature only.
If you have an issues with this particular feature, please post them here and describe to the best of your ability the issues you are experiencing--screen shots, URL examples will be helpful.
Up-to-date 6/2/06, as I know of, the engineer has currently resolved the incosistent message marking issues, but if do have an issue, this is the place to report it.
Thanks a bunch!
-Lee