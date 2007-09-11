Windows Vista forum

Forgot Vista password =(

by Aetormin / September 11, 2007 7:14 PM PDT

Forgot my password in Vista.

both the accounts are admin, and i forgot both of them (only using one of them)

I had a good pass then changed it in a whimsical moment and i was thinking deeply about other stuff. So... its gone =(

System info:

Laptop, DELL 1420'

Windows Vista Home Premium

2 gig ram, 2.0 ghz processor, Nvidia 8400 card (thoough i doubt the specs really matter)

Pls help,

Aet

Use the secret hidden administrator account ...
by Kees Bakker / September 11, 2007 8:05 PM PDT
nope, but thanks!
by Aetormin / September 11, 2007 9:06 PM PDT

I don't think DELL's come with a hidden admin account, , or maybe i am just stupid. +, vista was preinstalled so thats sort of shot. Either way, my computer is still as locked as ever :(. now we know one thing that doesnt work =|

Thanks for your help !

Aet

Re: lost password on Vista
by Kees Bakker / September 11, 2007 9:32 PM PDT
In reply to: nope, but thanks!

I see. Vista has better security than XP. Read about it in http://blogs.msdn.com/windowsvistasecurity/archive/2006/08/27/windowsvistasecurity_.aspx

You'd better had read this article before, especially the following advice:
"Be aware that disabling the built-in administrator account means that it is important that you do not forgot the user name and passwords for the other administrator accounts on that PC. If you do, you may end up a in a situation where you are unable to make further admin changes to your PC?or even event not be able to login at all. To make sure that happens we recommend the follow tips for home users:

- Use the Forgotten Password wizard via the User Accounts Control Panel to create a password reset disk for your account. Store this disk or removable USB device in a safe place.
- Create a password hint for your account.
- Write down your username and password and store it in a safe location."

The thing to do now: find the Dell supplied recovery DVD (or a recovery instructions, if the data is on a hidden partition of the hard disk) and use it to restore the machine into its very inital state (as it was when it left the factory). You'll probably lose everything you didn't backup on another medium. Sometimes, some people regret to not have invested time in backing up there data. Hope you're not one of them.

By the way, did you visit the link I gave?

Kees

not that bad. but its bad.
by Aetormin / September 11, 2007 9:37 PM PDT

well i have placed a few restore points so with the F8 i can do that.. i think.. also yeah i read both the links; for the second one i can't use a 3rd party software because i dont have another account to make the disk have booting priviliges, and ... gets confused

anyways i think im gonna try guessing the pass my hint is 1984 and its a 4 digit number i know that. Silly I have tons of school work i dont want to lose it! =)

*falls asleep in front of his monitor*

Help
by stepheyhillhouse / January 2, 2008 2:48 AM PST

I can't even change users I can only turn it on and the windows page comes up and it needs a password. What do I do??????

What about HP?
by ace.007 / February 23, 2008 12:48 PM PST

Okay, Kees, so I have an HP with Vista Home Premium. I was wondering, I lost my password and don't have an administrative one or a password reset disc. I reeeeeeally need help and was wondering if you knew what I should do.

What I use is NTPASSWD
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 23, 2008 1:06 PM PST
In reply to: What about HP?

Found and free on google.

So You Restarted Into Safe Mode???
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / September 12, 2007 10:27 AM PDT
In reply to: nope, but thanks!
Grif
by PudgyOne / September 12, 2007 7:00 PM PDT

I tried to start someones Vista Laptop(HP) in the safe mode. There is no longer a hidden administrator account. Something they did to make Vista more secure.


Rick

Mhm
by Aetormin / September 12, 2007 8:32 PM PDT
In reply to: Grif
Thanks Gang... I Haven't Had To Resort To Such...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / September 13, 2007 6:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Grif

...on any of the few Vista machines I've used.

Thanks for the information.

Grif

The $60 Option
by Aetormin / September 13, 2007 9:46 AM PDT

Yes, I am now typing on the awesome graphics of my Vista without having lost a single file. The solution?
http://www.password-changer.com/ -- a download able, 60 $ option which creates in around 2 hours a boot-up CD. You load it up, restart your computer, and press F2 during setup. I then disabled the HDD for booting up on it, and like magic, a window came up asking which hard drive it should check for SAM/SYSKEY files (the ones that are used as passwords in Windows).
The only actual glitch is that if you remove a password using this program, you will lose all the passwords stored under that account because, apparently, it is encrypted by the password.
I'm a bit disappointed about the back-up admin thing, and I still had to pay $60, but I guess its worthwhile for me.

Easy to use, very effective =) (not so cheap)

Wow, I guess this is why
by PudgyOne / September 13, 2007 10:56 AM PDT
In reply to: The $60 Option

it is better to make a second unrestricted account. If you cannot get into one, you can get into the other.


Rick

Yep!
by Aetormin / September 13, 2007 6:11 PM PDT

Yeah, I had two accounts, one i used the other backup. Sadly i forgot my back up one from not having used it all, so theres that. But at least when i used the CD, I could remove THAT pass and keep the encryped passwords for internet stored in my actual account.

NO, the thing that really worries me now is if I can do this to my computer, then for $60 anybody can hack Vista. Sheesh!

Still having an issue...
by weffa225 / July 6, 2008 2:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Yep!

I have been reading on what had been said already. I was very excited about what has worked for you. My issue is that my admin is locked out (forgot the password) and I have another restricted user account on the computer. I bought the password program, but I need the admin password to install and run it, AAAHHHHHh...still at a loss of what to do. I was able to get the SAM file, but don't know what to use to read it. I will do anything to get it open, all my daughters pics are on it and I haven't backed up for 6 months...I have a Toshiba satelitte A135, Intel T2080 1.73 GHz. Any help would be greatly appriecated. Thanks in advance.

forgot password
by jxhank / September 22, 2007 6:18 AM PDT
In reply to: The $60 Option

i have just finished reading your $60 option note.... my son has forgotten his password, and this is his first pc.... it is a dell laptop.... is this site you have listed user friendly???? or will he be lost trying to do whatever needs to be done to get through this process???? thanks

yes, very much so.
by Aetormin / September 22, 2007 11:58 AM PDT
In reply to: forgot password

It's really simple. I'm 13 and I got it, and yes I spend a lot of time on my computer but it is very good.
You simply download the program after paying 60$ via paypal, open it up, open the CD creator, insert a blank CD, wait an hour or two depending on your connection for it to download the ISO image (i think) and then it burns it for you. Pure, simple fast.
Once you have that, you slot it into your computer, press F8 or F12 or F2 during bootup(i forget which). It should open up a blue window with all sorts of stuff you can do and you select the top tab. It says where to boot up from in order, i.e. 1. Hard Drive 2. xy 3. CD
you click on the ones that aren't the CD and disable them, press enter, continue with setup and then follow the instructions.
the admin password will be deleted.

The site even has a customer support section i think.

Dell hardware replacements?
by Aetormin / September 16, 2007 7:33 PM PDT

I was wondering, is it possible to, say, add a gig of RAM or buy a new graphics card for a DELL? I heard from a friend that you'd have to take it apart, which is not a good thing, but what are the risks involved?? Or does DELL offer assistance with this?

thanks for any help,

Aet

shoot wrong thread
by Aetormin / September 16, 2007 7:34 PM PDT

is it pssible to delete a reply?

No, but...
by John.Wilkinson / September 16, 2007 9:47 PM PDT
In reply to: shoot wrong thread

You can't edit or delete your own replies here due to the potential for abuse, but you can always ask a moderator to delete it. Since you haven't reposted yet, though, I'd be happy to answer your question here.

Years ago Dell, HP, and others would consider it a violation of your warranty if you even opened the case, and refuse to help unless a certified repairman authorized by that manufacturer was the one who did the deed. Now, however, you are pretty much given free reign to perform your own upgrades. However, there are some basic ground rules:
1.) Your warranty will not be invalidated.
2.) You can make any upgrade you wish, except for the motherboard which would invalidate your copy of Windows.
3.) Any components you install are not covered by Dell's warranty.
4.) If any part is damaged by the upgrade process or one of the components you added Dell is not responsible and will not cover the damage.
5.) Dell will provide limited support for the installation process but that's it. If you can effectively rule out the upgrade as a cause of future problems it's best not to mention it to Dell support, as their first step would be to have you remove it.

As for the risks, the biggest is electrostatic discharge. Static buildup can damage components such as your RAM and graphics card, so if you do open the case it's best to keep off carpeting, wear clothing that doesn't produce a lot of static, avoid shuffling your feet, and ground yourself. For that purpose you can purchase a grounding strap for your wrist at under $5. They also have anti-static mats, workbenches, etc, but that's typically unnecessary. Also, use demagnetized screwdrivers and other tools whenever possible. Aside from that it's just the basics...turn off and disconnect the power first and make sure everything it seated firmly but without applying too much pressure. (You don't want to break anything.) The initial fear of damaging something can be intimidating, but it's really not that bad as long as you take your time and follow the directions.

Hope this helps,
John

thanks so much
by Aetormin / September 16, 2007 10:25 PM PDT
In reply to: No, but...

thanks, helped tons. Nvidia 8400 is a great card, but it's not made for gaming (im not a hard core gamer, really) but I like to sit back and play a good game or watch a good movie every now and then

Thanks again,

Aet

Linux LiveCD
by exoren22 / September 20, 2007 4:34 AM PDT
How do you mount the NTFS Drive??
by MamaBearZe / January 2, 2008 7:30 AM PST
In reply to: Linux LiveCD

I locked myself out of Windows Vista.
After a lengthy download of Ophcrack, I discovered it wouldn't work on Vista without purchasing $250 NTHash tables. I guess Vista uses NT not the LT tables used in the free version.

I have been looking for some alternative but I don't want to wreck my computer. I just have files/pictures I don't want to wipe out.

I found access to SAM and tried to save it to my flash drive, load it on another computer and crack it but it actually wrecked the registry keys and crashed that computer also.

Now I'm scared to do anything.
HELP!!!

I didn't use any mount command.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 2, 2008 8:17 AM PST

1. To change the password I use NTPASSWD. Sorry but I'm declining to link to that. Use google and do the homework so you know what it is, how to use and the dangers.

2. I also am booting PCLinuxOS 2007 and the latest Ubuntu (or Kubuntu) and the drive shows up on the desktop. No muss or fuss here. I don't even have to know a thing about Linux. Pure click and drool.

Bob

vista password
by vtwin2000 / September 21, 2007 12:01 PM PDT

Try safe mode, then go into control panel, users and delete users
accounts. works with xp but I don't know if it works with vista.
Then start a new user account

Vista Password Experience
by charlotteg01 / October 10, 2007 6:42 PM PDT

I purchased a new computer from Staples Ofc. it has been returned for some reason & the salesman wanted to make sure it ran OK. He couldn't get in as an admin. password was setup by prev owners. I know NOTHING about all this, however, the staff said the ONLY way they knew was to use the restore disk that most manufacturers now tell the consumer to make when you initally set up your computer. If you didn't make one, you could borrow one from someone w/ same computer. Hope this helps and not too late to reply.

Try this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 2, 2008 3:03 AM PST

Sorry but I'm not going to give a direct link. -> Put NTPASSWD into google.com and read the warnings. It's free and may be what you need.

Bob

worked for me
by cvonfeldt / May 2, 2008 11:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Try this.

been using ntpwdhack for a few years. was nervous about vista, but it worked like a charm. noticed that an administrative account was on the machine - so the 'hidden admin' rumor must be true.

good luck!

Reset Offline
by _Rosco_ / August 10, 2008 4:36 AM PDT
