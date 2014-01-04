Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Forbes Exposes Obama Economic Stupidity

by James Denison / January 4, 2014 10:26 AM PST
http://www.forbes.com/sites/harrybinswanger/2013/12/31/obama-to-americans-you-dont-deserve-to-be-free/

President Obama's Kansas speech is a remarkable document. In calling for more government controls, more taxation, more collectivism, he has two paragraphs that give the show away. Take a look at them.

" there is a certain crowd in Washington who, for the last few decades, have said, let's respond to this economic challenge with the same old tune. "The market will take care of everything," they tell us. If we just cut more regulations and cut more taxes-especially for the wealthy-our economy will grow stronger. Sure, they say, there will be winners and losers. But if the winners do really well, then jobs and prosperity will eventually trickle down to everybody else. And, they argue, even if prosperity doesn't trickle down, well, that's the price of liberty.

Now, it's a simple theory. And we have to admit, it's one that speaks to our rugged individualism and our healthy skepticism of too much government. That's in America's DNA. And that theory fits well on a bumper sticker. (Laughter.) But here's the problem: It doesn't work. It has never worked. (Applause.) It didn't work when it was tried in the decade before the Great Depression. It's not what led to the incredible postwar booms of the '50s and '60s. And it didn't work when we tried it during the last decade. (Applause.) I mean, understand, it's not as if we haven't tried this theory."

After this the author exposes Obama's economic stupidity, so read it.
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Forbes Exposes Obama Economic Stupidity
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Forbes Exposes Obama Economic Stupidity
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
45 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
Response
by JP Bill / January 4, 2014 11:18 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Your argument doesn't hold water
by TONI H / January 4, 2014 7:40 PM PST
In reply to: Response

The ONLY economic uptick has BEEN the stock market for the last five years because of BO's stupid strategy of having the Treasury feed 80 BILLION DOLLARS EVERY MONTH into it (increasing our National Debt substantially). Watch what happens over the next few months as that is cut by 10 billion at a whack..........the crash will be worse than it was in 2007. In fact, some people like Forbes have predicted that it will hit 6000 or close to it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Wasn't that the FED?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 4, 2014 7:42 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) And where do you think the Fed gets it?
by TONI H / January 4, 2014 9:35 PM PST
In reply to: Wasn't that the FED?
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) They make it themselves.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 4, 2014 10:24 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yep...Poof!!
by Steven Haninger / January 4, 2014 11:38 PM PST

Where once there was no money, it exists aboundingly. A lot of folks wish they could do that but most must work for what they pocket. The Fed decides how much can circulate and not the potential workload or availability of labor. Perhaps the barter system had some decent qualities before it became illegal unless taxed.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Details, Details, Kees. Accuracy messes up good fiction.
by Ziks511 / January 5, 2014 7:08 AM PST
In reply to: Wasn't that the FED?
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The Treasury prints what the Feds tell them to
by TONI H / January 5, 2014 7:42 AM PST

BUT I see you didn't dispute the accuracy of my 'fiction', did you?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: Watch what happens over the next few months
by JP Bill / January 4, 2014 8:28 PM PST

I'm still watching for YOUR prediction of

When the lawsuits start, I'll let you know, because they ARE coming.

Remember your rants on sequestration lawsuits?

I guess you haven't let me know BECAUSE they DIDN'T come.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I didn't have to let you know
by TONI H / January 4, 2014 9:40 PM PST

because the media covered the threats of lawsuits off and on....and many didn't occur because the administration actually quietly shifted the funds around to avoid them (just as the Republicans said they COULD and the admin said they COULDN'T) agency by agency.

Now there are many lawsuits over Obamacare, the IRS, the NSA, and various overreach of Executive Orders hitting the fans.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: many didn't occur
by JP Bill / January 4, 2014 9:46 PM PST

There Ya' go...your fears were unfounded....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I had no fears....not sure where you get that from
by TONI H / January 4, 2014 10:06 PM PST
In reply to: RE: many didn't occur

I only predicted there were going to be lawsuits....which there were, but many were avoided because this administration lied about how dire things would be under sequestration, lied about how their hands were tied and could do nothing, and then as usual secretly DID rearrange the funds as Republicans said the COULD........BUT also made decisions that publicly HURT where it didn't NEED to, such as death benefits for military families and public monuments and no WH tours, knowing those tours were planned and paid for far in advance of the shutdown.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) You go Girl!!!!
by JP Bill / January 4, 2014 10:45 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) I recall problems when FDR had to deal with Hoovers Depressn
by Ziks511 / January 5, 2014 7:11 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You're really that much older than me
by TONI H / January 5, 2014 7:43 AM PST

that you 'recall' that?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you believe Forbes ...
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 4, 2014 8:36 PM PST

better buy put options right now.

As the saying goes: "put your money where your mouth is". Do you?

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Learn something, read this
by James Denison / January 4, 2014 9:29 PM PST
In reply to: Response
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Everything "in the stock market" is caused by "something"
by JP Bill / January 4, 2014 9:45 PM PST

3 people with lots of stocks decide to sell.....

SURPRISE!!!!! something happens.

Someone hears a rumour... (M&A)

SURPRISE!!!!! something happens.

If you don't hear a rumour by 9 am....Start one?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: stock prices
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 4, 2014 10:30 PM PST

Indeed, the P/E ratios are higher than they were: http://online.wsj.com/mdc/public/page/2_3021-peyield.html

But that's supposed to be caused by good economic prospects (assuming one of the key ingredients of economic theory: rational people). Coming out of a depression it's not high enough to call it a "mania", I think.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ahh...government and it's idea that it must punish the many
by Steven Haninger / January 4, 2014 6:34 PM PST

for the sins of the few. Well...what that really does is create more sinners and fewer who do good. If you're going to be punished as a cookie thief whether you took them or not, you may as well be found with crumbs on your face. Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yep, Forbes is where I go for fair and balanced reporting
by Ziks511 / January 5, 2014 7:06 AM PST

on economic issues. It's not as if they had an agenda to push or anything since they're the coffee table magazine of the rich and shameless, and the corporate elite.

Good choice, James. Devil It's nothing I wouldn't expect from you. BTW do you have a subscription?

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
And yet BO's economic plans have succeeded?
by TONI H / January 5, 2014 7:45 AM PST

The man who never held down a job, or created one, or actually had to put out a payroll knows economics better than anybody else out there? OK...........

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just wait till he becomes a doctor
by James Denison / January 5, 2014 12:43 PM PST

for Obamacare. Maybe he can pretend to be a surgeon.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: actually had to put out a payroll knows economics
by JP Bill / January 5, 2014 12:55 PM PST

Put out a payroll?.....Bookkeepper?

Bookkeeping, in business, is the recording of financial transactions, and is part of the process of accounting.[1] Transactions include purchases, sales, receipts and payments by an individual or organization. The accountant creates reports from the recorded financial transactions recorded by the bookkeeper and files forms with government agencies.

Economics.....Economist

An economist is a professional in the social science discipline of economics. The individual may also study, develop, and apply theories and concepts from economics and write about economic policy. Within this field there are many sub-fields, ranging from the broad philosophical theories to the focused study of minutiae within specific markets, macroeconomic analysis, microeconomic analysis or financial statement analysis, involving analytical methods and tools such as econometrics, statistics, economics computational models, financial economics, mathematical finance and mathematical economics.

Let's see now, you worked 40 hours last week @ $7.50/hr so you get $300. OH YEAH>>>I'm an economist.

I hope you're not comparing doing a payroll with being an economist...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) A household budget requires economics, doesn't it?
by TONI H / January 5, 2014 6:13 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So
by JP Bill / January 5, 2014 7:54 PM PST

If YOU run a household you ARE an economist

If someone else runs a household (Obama) he IS NOT an economist?

YOU and your fellow householders/economists are doing a bangup job.

In total, American consumers owe:

$11.32 trillion in debt
A decrease of .7% from last year
$856.8 billion in credit card debt
$7.92 trillion in mortgages
$1,038.0 billion in student loans
An increase of 12.3% from last year

When I was a young fella my mother used to refer to an old lady in the neighbourhood with really strong political views as "Old Maggie Burns".

You're bringing back some old memories Toni...Thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
When people
by TONI H / January 5, 2014 8:55 PM PST
In reply to: So

are without full time jobs, they do what they need to do in order to keep surviving and paying existing bills.....sometimes that means racking up credit card debt to pay utilities and buy food, hoping it's only temporary until they find full time employment and can pay them down again. When you have a household to pay for, you prioritize and make decisions based on need. When BO makes monetary decisions he is doing it out of a personal agenda and not based on the country's needs. Huge difference.

As for the student loan debt.......that's all on BO as well because HE was the one who pushed that agenda as well. And what has housing debt got to do with this? That's a pretty normal debt for people to be in..........even the Federal Government doesn't include food or energy rising costs in their economic outlook numbers, which is how they are able to back slap each other over how rosy things are looking.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) student debt problem been around decades
by Roger NC / January 6, 2014 8:00 AM PST
In reply to: When people
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not like it has been recently
by TONI H / January 6, 2014 7:27 PM PST

Do a google search and you'll find charts that show how drastically the debt for student loans has increased in the last five years compared to the years before that. And defaults have skyrocketed.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
a large portion because of people out of work
by Roger NC / January 6, 2014 8:13 PM PST

going back to school.

Defaults have been climbing for a while. Now they have shot up recently, against mostly because of the job market.

Another huge driver is the attitude that has grown, and started much earlier, that everyone has to have a 4 year degree. Now a degree is a good thing normally, but too many aren't practical and people don't seem to understand that an impractical degree doesn't get you a job unless it's a real boon time.

Two year degrees, or trade training, has been way undervalued, by the government AND by the US society.

Sadly, another part of the student debt default is an attitude they could be ignored, and that was because of low pressure to pay in the past.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 45 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.