Forbes Exposes Obama Economic Stupidity

Your argument doesn't hold water
by
TONI H
/
January 4, 2014 7:40 PM PST
The ONLY economic uptick has BEEN the stock market for the last five years because of BO's stupid strategy of having the Treasury feed 80 BILLION DOLLARS EVERY MONTH into it (increasing our National Debt substantially). Watch what happens over the next few months as that is cut by 10 billion at a whack..........the crash will be worse than it was in 2007. In fact, some people like Forbes have predicted that it will hit 6000 or close to it.
Wasn't that the FED?
by
Kees_B
Forum moderator
/
January 4, 2014 7:42 PM PST
And where do you think the Fed gets it?
by
TONI H
/
January 4, 2014 9:35 PM PST
They make it themselves.
by
Kees_B
Forum moderator
/
January 4, 2014 10:24 PM PST
Yep...Poof!!
Where once there was no money, it exists aboundingly. A lot of folks wish they could do that but most must work for what they pocket. The Fed decides how much can circulate and not the potential workload or availability of labor. Perhaps the barter system had some decent qualities before it became illegal unless taxed.
Details, Details, Kees. Accuracy messes up good fiction.
by
Ziks511
/
January 5, 2014 7:08 AM PST
The Treasury prints what the Feds tell them to
by
TONI H
/
January 5, 2014 7:42 AM PST
BUT I see you didn't dispute the accuracy of my 'fiction', did you?
RE: Watch what happens over the next few months
by
JP Bill
/
January 4, 2014 8:28 PM PST
I'm still watching for YOUR prediction of
When the lawsuits start, I'll let you know, because they ARE coming.
Remember your rants on sequestration lawsuits?
I guess you haven't let me know BECAUSE they DIDN'T come.
I didn't have to let you know
by
TONI H
/
January 4, 2014 9:40 PM PST
because the media covered the threats of lawsuits off and on....and many didn't occur because the administration actually quietly shifted the funds around to avoid them (just as the Republicans said they COULD and the admin said they COULDN'T) agency by agency.
Now there are many lawsuits over Obamacare, the IRS, the NSA, and various overreach of Executive Orders hitting the fans.
RE: many didn't occur
by
JP Bill
/
January 4, 2014 9:46 PM PST
There Ya' go...your fears were unfounded....
I had no fears....not sure where you get that from
by
TONI H
/
January 4, 2014 10:06 PM PST
I only predicted there were going to be lawsuits....which there were, but many were avoided because this administration lied about how dire things would be under sequestration, lied about how their hands were tied and could do nothing, and then as usual secretly DID rearrange the funds as Republicans said the COULD........BUT also made decisions that publicly HURT where it didn't NEED to, such as death benefits for military families and public monuments and no WH tours, knowing those tours were planned and paid for far in advance of the shutdown.
You go Girl!!!!
by
JP Bill
/
January 4, 2014 10:45 PM PST
I recall problems when FDR had to deal with Hoovers Depressn
by
Ziks511
/
January 5, 2014 7:11 AM PST
You're really that much older than me
by
TONI H
/
January 5, 2014 7:43 AM PST
If you believe Forbes ...
by
Kees_B
Forum moderator
/
January 4, 2014 8:36 PM PST
better buy put options right now.
As the saying goes: "put your money where your mouth is". Do you?
Kees
Everything "in the stock market" is caused by "something"
by
JP Bill
/
January 4, 2014 9:45 PM PST
3 people with lots of stocks decide to sell.....
SURPRISE!!!!! something happens.
Someone hears a rumour... (M&A)
SURPRISE!!!!! something happens.
If you don't hear a rumour by 9 am....Start one?
Re: stock prices
by
Kees_B
Forum moderator
/
January 4, 2014 10:30 PM PST
Indeed, the P/E ratios are higher than they were: http://online.wsj.com/mdc/public/page/2_3021-peyield.html
But that's supposed to be caused by good economic prospects (assuming one of the key ingredients of economic theory: rational people). Coming out of a depression it's not high enough to call it a "mania", I think.
Kees
Ahh...government and it's idea that it must punish the many
for the sins of the few. Well...what that really does is create more sinners and fewer who do good. If you're going to be punished as a cookie thief whether you took them or not, you may as well be found with crumbs on your face.
Yep, Forbes is where I go for fair and balanced reporting
by
Ziks511
/
January 5, 2014 7:06 AM PST
on economic issues. It's not as if they had an agenda to push or anything since they're the coffee table magazine of the rich and shameless, and the corporate elite.
Good choice, James. It's nothing I wouldn't expect from you. BTW do you have a subscription?
Rob
And yet BO's economic plans have succeeded?
by
TONI H
/
January 5, 2014 7:45 AM PST
The man who never held down a job, or created one, or actually had to put out a payroll knows economics better than anybody else out there? OK...........
Just wait till he becomes a doctor
for Obamacare. Maybe he can pretend to be a surgeon.
RE: actually had to put out a payroll knows economics
by
JP Bill
/
January 5, 2014 12:55 PM PST
Put out a payroll?.....Bookkeepper?
Bookkeeping, in business, is the recording of financial transactions, and is part of the process of accounting.[1] Transactions include purchases, sales, receipts and payments by an individual or organization. The accountant creates reports from the recorded financial transactions recorded by the bookkeeper and files forms with government agencies.
Economics.....Economist
An economist is a professional in the social science discipline of economics. The individual may also study, develop, and apply theories and concepts from economics and write about economic policy. Within this field there are many sub-fields, ranging from the broad philosophical theories to the focused study of minutiae within specific markets, macroeconomic analysis, microeconomic analysis or financial statement analysis, involving analytical methods and tools such as econometrics, statistics, economics computational models, financial economics, mathematical finance and mathematical economics.
Let's see now, you worked 40 hours last week @ $7.50/hr so you get $300. OH YEAH>>>I'm an economist.
I hope you're not comparing doing a payroll with being an economist...
(NT)
A household budget requires economics, doesn't it?
by
TONI H
/
January 5, 2014 6:13 PM PST
When people
by
TONI H
/
January 5, 2014 8:55 PM PST
are without full time jobs, they do what they need to do in order to keep surviving and paying existing bills.....sometimes that means racking up credit card debt to pay utilities and buy food, hoping it's only temporary until they find full time employment and can pay them down again. When you have a household to pay for, you prioritize and make decisions based on need. When BO makes monetary decisions he is doing it out of a personal agenda and not based on the country's needs. Huge difference.
As for the student loan debt.......that's all on BO as well because HE was the one who pushed that agenda as well. And what has housing debt got to do with this? That's a pretty normal debt for people to be in..........even the Federal Government doesn't include food or energy rising costs in their economic outlook numbers, which is how they are able to back slap each other over how rosy things are looking.
student debt problem been around decades
by
Roger NC
/
January 6, 2014 8:00 AM PST
Not like it has been recently
by
TONI H
/
January 6, 2014 7:27 PM PST
Do a google search and you'll find charts that show how drastically the debt for student loans has increased in the last five years compared to the years before that. And defaults have skyrocketed.
a large portion because of people out of work
by
Roger NC
/
January 6, 2014 8:13 PM PST
going back to school.
Defaults have been climbing for a while. Now they have shot up recently, against mostly because of the job market.
Another huge driver is the attitude that has grown, and started much earlier, that everyone has to have a 4 year degree. Now a degree is a good thing normally, but too many aren't practical and people don't seem to understand that an impractical degree doesn't get you a job unless it's a real boon time.
Two year degrees, or trade training, has been way undervalued, by the government AND by the US society.
Sadly, another part of the student debt default is an attitude they could be ignored, and that was because of low pressure to pay in the past.
