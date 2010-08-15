Such a forum has been suggested in the past, but the general consensus was that it attracts too much spam and creates too much of a risk for scams to spread within the forums, especially for forums focused on technical support and discussion rather than ecommerce. However, we do have a Deals forum and, for used hardware, you can turn to eBay, CraigsList, and other sites that provide such services.
Regards,
John
Just asking if you have a forum to items for sale or wanted?
Always looking for parts, to rebuild or upgrade computers within my retirement community.