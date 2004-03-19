Speakeasy forum

For Josh Katz, since you asked (energy)

by J. Vega / March 19, 2004 2:59 AM PST

Josh in another thread you said, Keep 'em coming! Can't wait to see what you come up with next!".
as Popeye said, We aims to please.". been looking over Kerry's FEC financial statememt and a partial list of energy companies that I found were:

Exxon Mobil Corp
ConocoPhillips
ChevronTexaco Corp.
BP Amoco Ord
Royal Dutch Petroleum

Natrual Gas Partners VI,L.P.
Action Energy Inc. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
CC Energy LLC (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Cariot Energy Inc. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Classic Petroleum Inc. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Greenslar Holdings Inc (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
NGP Power Corp (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Northern Crown Resources (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Pecos Production Company (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Permian Resources Holdings Inc. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Proton Oil and Gas Inc (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Rising Star Holdings Corp (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Trioco Resources (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Stallion Energy Holdings (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
White Oak Holdings Corp (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Cranton Energy Corp (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Grid Resources Ltd. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Anderson Energy Ltd. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
CH4 Holdings L.P. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
ETC Holdings L.P. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Basic Energy Services Inc (Support services to Oil and Natural Gas Industries)
Brigmem Exploration Company (Exploration &production of natural gas)
Copano Energy HoldingsLLC (Natural gas processing)
Consort Resources Inc (Natural gas production)
Frontier Drilling ASA(Offshore drilling)

As the forum software has a limit in size that I don't know, and don't want to exceed, I'll post the medical companies in another thread start.

Re:For Josh Katz, since you asked (energy)
by Josh K / March 19, 2004 3:02 AM PST

Great. Make sure you use a 3rd thread (or as many as you need) to post the same details about Bush, OK?

I'm disappointed, J. Your stuff isn't nearly as inventive as Ed's. Next I expect him to find a way to blame Kerry for Pearl Harbor, despite the fact that he hadn't yet been born.

What I await, Josh...
by J. Vega / March 19, 2004 3:16 AM PST

Josh, what I await is Kerry's military service and medical records. Bush "coughed up", time for Kerry to do the same. Why the delay?
BTW, Josh, Kerry's wife's records should be a "knee-buckler", she's reportedly worth a half of a Billion dollars.
Now, that would be quite a download. If they get in, I hope it doesn't take 6 months for the forms to be filed.

Re:What I await, Josh...
by Josh K / March 19, 2004 3:32 AM PST
In reply to: What I await, Josh...

Obviously it's some sort of vast left-wing conspiracy.

Bush "coughed up" three years into his Presidency. Apparently Kerry's records are of higher urgency to you?

You bet, Josh...
by J. Vega / March 19, 2004 6:50 AM PST

The issue of service records came up because of the AWOL mud-sling that the Democrats tried. They started that game, Josh, so Kerry's records are of equal urgency right now. Both records need to come out to be fair. Where are Kerry's?

I here Kerry figures prominently in 'The Alamo'. Coming soon...
by Dan McC / March 19, 2004 5:08 AM PST

to Ed's imagination.

Wink


Dan

Heck, let's just go for broke and blame him for Original Sin
by Josh K / March 19, 2004 5:28 AM PST

Did anyone actually SEE Eve give the apple to Adam? Does Kerry have an explanation for where he was at the time? I bet he doesn't, the fink.

Mischief

A better question is who tempted Eve?
by Kiddpeat / March 19, 2004 5:38 AM PST

Kerry does have a certain look....

There ya go! That's what I meant, LOL. -NT
by Josh K / March 19, 2004 5:47 AM PST

.

I wonder who will be on the Kerry energy task force.
by Kiddpeat / March 19, 2004 5:41 AM PST

It will all be open meetings I'm sure. Remember how long it took to get info on Hillary's health task force meetings? Must have been a vast, right wing conspiracy.

