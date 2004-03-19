For Josh Katz, since you asked (energy)

Great. Make sure you use a 3rd thread (or as many as you need) to post the same details about Bush, OK?
I'm disappointed, J. Your stuff isn't nearly as inventive as Ed's. Next I expect him to find a way to blame Kerry for Pearl Harbor, despite the fact that he hadn't yet been born.
Josh in another thread you said, Keep 'em coming! Can't wait to see what you come up with next!".
as Popeye said, We aims to please.". been looking over Kerry's FEC financial statememt and a partial list of energy companies that I found were:
Exxon Mobil Corp
ConocoPhillips
ChevronTexaco Corp.
BP Amoco Ord
Royal Dutch Petroleum
Natrual Gas Partners VI,L.P.
Action Energy Inc. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
CC Energy LLC (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Cariot Energy Inc. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Classic Petroleum Inc. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Greenslar Holdings Inc (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
NGP Power Corp (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Northern Crown Resources (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Pecos Production Company (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Permian Resources Holdings Inc. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Proton Oil and Gas Inc (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Rising Star Holdings Corp (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Trioco Resources (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Stallion Energy Holdings (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
White Oak Holdings Corp (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Cranton Energy Corp (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Grid Resources Ltd. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Anderson Energy Ltd. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
CH4 Holdings L.P. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
ETC Holdings L.P. (Oil and Gas acquisitions)
Basic Energy Services Inc (Support services to Oil and Natural Gas Industries)
Brigmem Exploration Company (Exploration &production of natural gas)
Copano Energy HoldingsLLC (Natural gas processing)
Consort Resources Inc (Natural gas production)
Frontier Drilling ASA(Offshore drilling)
As the forum software has a limit in size that I don't know, and don't want to exceed, I'll post the medical companies in another thread start.