folders to shortcuts virus

First, format the USB flashdrive and remove it from your computer..
Next, If you can download the tools listed below on the problem computer, great, but you may need to use a separate, clean computer, download the tools, copy them to a DIFFERENT flash drive or CD, then transfer them to the infected computer.
Once that's done, then restart the computer into "Safe Mode with Networking" and use the instructions below. If you can't start in Safe Mode, then run all the tools while in "normal" Windows first, then run them in Safe Mode afterward.:
After downloading or transferring it to the problem machine, run the
following tool to help allow the removal programs below to run.
(courtesy of Grinler at BleepingComputer.com)There are 3 different
versions. If one of them won't run then try to run the other one. Be
patient.... as a black window should open, then close after finding all
the background programs.Vista and Win7 users need to right click and choose Run as AdminYou only need to get one of them to run, not all of them.
Rkill.exe
http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.exe
Rkill.com
http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.com
Rkill.scr
http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.scr
IMMEDIATELY after running the "Rkill" tool above, run/install the Malwarebytes and
SuperAntispyware installer and update files from the links below which
you've also copied to a CD or flash drive, and transfered to the problem
machine. Do NOT restart the computer after running Rkill.Once
downloaded and before transferring Malwarebytes and SuperAntispyware to
the problem machine, rename the program installer "mbam-setup.exe" file
to something else like "Gogetum.exe", then copy the installer file and
the update file to a CD or flash drive.. Transfer the file to the
problem machine, then install the "Gogetum.exe" file, then run the
update to get the program current.. After that, run a full system scan
and delete anything it finds.
Malwarebytes Installer Download Link (Clicking on the links below will immediately start the download dialogue window.)
http://www.besttechie.net/tools/mbam-setup.exe
Malwarebytes Manual Updater link
http://data.mbamupdates.com/tools/mbam-rules.exe
Next, install and run a full system scan with the SuperAntispyware program
and the manual updater from the links below. As before, you may need to
rename the installer file to get the program to install.:
SuperAntispyware
http://www.superantispyware.com/SuperAntispyware
Manual Update
rhttp://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html
And after that, if everything's fine by you can't connect to the internet,
then follow the procedures below to check your network "proxy" settings
again.Open Internet Explorer and go to Tools-Internet
Options-Connection Tab. Click on the LAN settings button. IF there is a
check mark next to "Use a proxy server for your LAN", uncheck it. Click
OK. Then OK, again.
Hope this helps.
Grif
I gave my usb flash memory to a friend this friend downloaded a program which supposed to clean his computer it was a virus which changed all his folders to shortcutswhen I took the usb flash memory and connected it I found all the folders ON IT are shortcuts (not the folders on my computer)then I found my avira real time protection service stopped working (Note: my folders didn't became shortcuts)next I couldn't show any official anti-virus siteafter that the internet connection wasn't working anymorewhen I restarted the computer the internet connection workedexcept the avira 2012 so I removed it and tried to install nod32 (failed)also to install bitdefender (failed)and
I had a problem in my movies folder there was a a movie folder inside
it without the folder icon when I drag to it the windows explorer
restartsso I deleted all the movies oh I forgot I also found the empty space in the C drive decreased what can I do to install a good antivirus and clean my usb flash memory?? I'm using Windows 7 Ultimate