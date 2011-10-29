folders to shortcuts virus

First, format the USB flashdrive and remove it from your computer..



Next, If you can download the tools listed below on the problem computer, great, but you may need to use a separate, clean computer, download the tools, copy them to a DIFFERENT flash drive or CD, then transfer them to the infected computer.

_______________



Once that's done, then restart the computer into "Safe Mode with Networking" and use the instructions below. If you can't start in Safe Mode, then run all the tools while in "normal" Windows first, then run them in Safe Mode afterward.:



After downloading or transferring it to the problem machine, run the

following tool to help allow the removal programs below to run.

(courtesy of Grinler at BleepingComputer.com)There are 3 different

versions. If one of them won't run then try to run the other one. Be

patient.... as a black window should open, then close after finding all

the background programs.Vista and Win7 users need to right click and choose Run as AdminYou only need to get one of them to run, not all of them.



Rkill.exe

http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.exe



Rkill.com

http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.com



Rkill.scr

http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.scr

_____________________



IMMEDIATELY after running the "Rkill" tool above, run/install the Malwarebytes and

SuperAntispyware installer and update files from the links below which

you've also copied to a CD or flash drive, and transfered to the problem

machine. Do NOT restart the computer after running Rkill.Once

downloaded and before transferring Malwarebytes and SuperAntispyware to

the problem machine, rename the program installer "mbam-setup.exe" file

to something else like "Gogetum.exe", then copy the installer file and

the update file to a CD or flash drive.. Transfer the file to the

problem machine, then install the "Gogetum.exe" file, then run the

update to get the program current.. After that, run a full system scan

and delete anything it finds.



Malwarebytes Installer Download Link (Clicking on the links below will immediately start the download dialogue window.)

http://www.besttechie.net/tools/mbam-setup.exe



Malwarebytes Manual Updater link

http://data.mbamupdates.com/tools/mbam-rules.exe



Next, install and run a full system scan with the SuperAntispyware program

and the manual updater from the links below. As before, you may need to

rename the installer file to get the program to install.:



SuperAntispyware

http://www.superantispyware.com/SuperAntispyware



Manual Update

rhttp://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html

____________





And after that, if everything's fine by you can't connect to the internet,

then follow the procedures below to check your network "proxy" settings

again.Open Internet Explorer and go to Tools-Internet

Options-Connection Tab. Click on the LAN settings button. IF there is a

check mark next to "Use a proxy server for your LAN", uncheck it. Click

OK. Then OK, again.

__________________



Hope this helps.



Grif