Folders not displaying date modified info correctly

Hi
I have a load of client folders on my HD and within those folders have sub folders which contain individual projects for that particular client.
If I view the sub folders (i.e. I have clicked open one of the client folders), and view by date modified, the information is correct (as an example, the top folder for one client shows the date modified as being 'Today, 14:49' as I've worked on that today).
However, if I then go back to the main client folder, the date modified reads '18 October 2011', which is nearly one month ago, despite the fact that files within sub folders, within that main client folder, have been worked on today.
This is one of those little annoyances that make the working day just that little bit more frustrating and I'd love to know if there's anything I can do about it.
I'm running 10.6.8.
Many thanks for any help.
