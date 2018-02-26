Folder Sync

I wonder if anyone can help me. I've got 2 windows computers and windows server. This week I'll be getting my first Mac for a bit of coding. I would like to keep some folders on the mac synced with my server. On my pcs, I just use "SyncBack" to do this. Is there a program that could keep my Mac program synced with folders on my server?
