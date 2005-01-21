Windows XP Pro SP2:
On my C:\drive (primary master) and D:\drive (primary slave), "Folder Size Shell Extension" lists the folder named "FOUND.000" in each. The one in C:\ is some 47MB, while the one in D:\ is some 40KB. Althought I have checked "show hidden files" at
Folder Options>View, "Windows Explorer" does not show them, nor does "My Computer". "Search" does not find them either. What is this file, and how do I delete it, if it is safe to do so ? Thanks.
christy
