Folder Access Problem & Multi boot problem

I have been working with Microsoft stuff since DOS 2.1.

I have never been happy with re-installing or upgrading windows. It has never worked cleanly.

Since the beginning of the 'Windows' era I have found four practical windows trouble-shooting, repair tools that actually save time and frustration.

1. Reboot. This will solve most problems.

2. Clean out all of the junk from the Temp directories. Then Reboot.

3. Backup files, Wipe the Computer, Install Windows fresh, Copy your data back to the system. After a perfect and clean install with all of your programs etc. do a backup of the entire system. Symantic's Ghost is a great tool for this though there are others.

4. Keep a top end anti virus program up to date and running. (AVG and Antivir are two free for home use ones that work great.)

Now wiping your system seems extreme, I know, but I will tell you from 14 years experience that the hours and hours and days and weeks that people spend finding the 'problem' is a waste of time.

If you can be a little organized with where you save your data and where you keep your system disks, drivers, etc. If you make an occasional backup of your data files or at least keep them on a separate partition(volumn); you will see that recovery to a clean, lightning fast system is pretty quick really in comparison to hours of experimenting, searching, reading...

XP is certainly much more reliable than the older versions in this regard and I have only had to wipe a couple of times with all of the computers I have administered. Those times were mostly related to damage caused by Trojan viruses and their removal.

Do regular maintenance, protect against viruses, be organized with your data, programs, drivers and backups.

I usually create an extra partition for all of my data files so when and if I have to wipe my 'system' drive I still have all of my drivers, music, email, documents, photos, etc, etc. intact. This has saved me many hours of effort too. As long as my drive doesn't die I have all of my data in one place.

Now, I know all of the folks with MS Certs would not agree with me regarding the above, but let's face it they get paid for all of those trouble-shooting hours, we do not.

Just my thoughts. HG