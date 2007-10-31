The most common cause of blurred photo is camera motion.

If you are using 10X zoom, any camera motion is amplified ten times.

When shooting indoors (without flash) the camera must select a slow shutter speed to gather enough light for a properly exposed photo.

A slow shutter speed makes the camera even more susceptible to camera motion.

To raise the shutter speed, here is what I would try:
Set camera to "Aperture Priority"
Set the aperture to f/2.8
Set the ISO to 800
Turn-off the flash

To reduce camera motion:
Use the Viewfinder for framing your shots (not the LCD).
If possible, lean your shoulder against something solid.

...
..
.