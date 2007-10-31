The most common cause of blurred photo is camera motion.
If you are using 10X zoom, any camera motion is amplified ten times.
When shooting indoors (without flash) the camera must select a slow shutter speed to gather enough light for a properly exposed photo.
A slow shutter speed makes the camera even more susceptible to camera motion.
To raise the shutter speed, here is what I would try:
Set camera to "Aperture Priority"
Set the aperture to f/2.8
Set the ISO to 800
Turn-off the flash
To reduce camera motion:
Use the Viewfinder for framing your shots (not the LCD).
If possible, lean your shoulder against something solid.
...
..
.
Olympus, Camedia C-700 Ultra Zoom
Using the Auto setting
Taking pictures of individuals on stage in a lighted auditorium using the Zoom feature turned out blurred.
What may be strange I was in another auditorium that had no lighting except the normal stage lighting, spotlights, etc, and most of those close up pictures turned out clear.
What should I change to improved the lighted auditorium results?